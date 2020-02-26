NSA Ajit Doval Given Charge Of Curbing Delhi Violence; Will Brief CCS & PM: Sources

As per sources, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval will attend the Cabinet Committee on Security meeting on Wednesday. Government sources reveal that he has been given the charge of bringing the Delhi violence under control. He is expected to brief Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Cabinet about the on-ground situation. On Tuesday, the NSA visited Jafrabad, Seelampur and other areas in North-east Delhi where he held talks with leaders of different communities. According to sources, the NSA made it clear that lawlessness would not be tolerated and he asserted that an adequate number of police and paramilitary forces had been deployed. The police personnel have been given a free hand to respond.

The NSA’s visit to North-east Delhi on Tuesday night came after the marathon meeting chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah from 7 to 10 pm. Shrivastava also took part in the deliberations.

The Delhi violence

Violence has broken out in several areas in northeast Delhi such as Maujpur in clashes over the CAA. Amid the rampant violence, Union Home Minister Amit Shah chaired a meeting on the prevailing law and order situation in the national capital at noon on Tuesday. Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal, Police Commissioner Amulya Patnaik, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Congress leader Subhash Chopra, BJP leader Manoj Tiwari, and other officials participated in the meeting.

Subsequently, the borders of Delhi were sealed. Additionally, the Home Ministry deputed SN Shrivastava as the Special Commissioner of Delhi Police (Law and Order). Meanwhile, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval visited the DCP North-East in Seelampur to review the current security situation. The death toll in the violence has risen to 18 while more than 150 people have been reported to have sustained injuries in the clashes.

