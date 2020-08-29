Sonia Gandhi Lashes Out, Claims 'Powers Trying To Shut Youth's Voices' Amid NEET & GST Row

Speaking at the Bhumi pujan ceremony of the new Chhattisgarh Assembly building via video-conference, Congress interim-chief Sonia Gandhi, on Saturday, lamented at the threat posed to our democracy and Constitution. She said that our ancestors could never have imagined that 'such a tough situation after 75 years of independence'. Lashing out at the ruling party, she said that powers were spewing hate and trying to shut the voices of the youth, women, tribals and others.

NEET-JEE Row: Sonia Gandhi chairs meeting with 7 CMs; Mamata says 'Let's approach SC'

Sonia Gandhi: 'Powers trying to shut youths' voices'

"Powers that want people to fight are spreading poison of hate in the country. Freedom of expression is under threat, democracy is being destroyed. They want India's people, our tribals, women, youth to keep their mouths shut. None of our ancestors, including Mahatma Gandhi, Jawaharlal Nehru & BR Ambedkar, would have imagined that our country will be facing such a tough situation after 75 years of independence when our democracy and Constitution are under threat," said Ga

West Bengal lockdown extended till Sep 20; CM Mamata keeps colleges shut amid NEET-JEE row

Gandhi bands non-NDA CMs on JEE-NEET row & GST

On Wednesday, chief ministers of even non-NDA ruled states vowed to put up a united fight over the issue of non-payment of GST compensation to states by the Centre and to protect the federal structure. At a meeting called by Congress president Sonia Gandhi, the chief ministers of Maharashtra, Jharkhand, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Puducherry and West Bengal called for joint action on the GST issue and decided to collectively petition the prime minister at the earliest. In response, the Centre has given two borrowing options to alleviate state's GST dues - reasonable interest rate for the borrowing of Rs 97,000 crore to be paid after five years ending 2022 from cess collection or borrow the entire Rs 2.35 lakh crore shortfall.

Ex-FM Chidambaram advises states to reject Centre's two 'borrowing' options for GST dues

in the same meeting, Gandhi criticised the Modi govt for dealing with problems of students uncaringly. "Announcements such as those related to the National Education Policy should really worry us as it is actually a setback. Other problems of students & exams are also being dealt with uncaringly," said Gandhi. While most CMs agreed to seek deferment of NEET/JEE exams, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee urged all state CMs to approach the Supreme Court if Centre does not listen to her plea to postpone the exams. Gandhi was recently given an extended term as interim-chief of the party till Congress hold fresh elections, convening an AICC meeting.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India's tally at 34,63,973; WB wants to resume train services