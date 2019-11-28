Sonia Gandhi Likely To Skip Uddhav Thackeray's Swearing-in Ceremony As Maharashtra CM

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is likely to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. On being asked about her participation in the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, Sonia Gandhi replied, "Not decided". Shiv Sena leader Aaditya Thackeray on Wednesday had met Sonia Gandhi and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh at her residence in the national capital and personally invited them for the pledging ceremony.

"We met Sonia Gandhi and Dr. Manmohan Singh as their guidance and blessings are necessary. Now we are returning to Mumbai," Aaditya told the media. Uddhav Thackeray, Sena chief and the leader of 'Maha Vikas Aghadi' led by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress will take oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Thursday at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm. Around 400 farmers from various districts of Maharashtra have been invited for Thackeray's swearing-in ceremony.

The tussle for government formation

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parleys had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the state. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition.

On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar put down his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Later on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, Congress, and NCP staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday. According to the sources, however, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is unhappy with the allocation of portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra and is unlikely to attend the ceremony.

