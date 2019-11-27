Congress President Sonia Gandhi Unhappy With Portfolio Allocation In Maha: Sources

According to the sources, Congress president Sonia Gandhi is unhappy with the allocation of portfolios in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra. While Aaditya Thackeray extended a formal invite to Gandhi at her residence in the national capital, she is likely to skip the swearing-in ceremony of Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday, November 28. This comes amidst a meeting of NCP, Congress and Shiv Sena in the evening to decide the allocation of portfolios. Sources reveal that NCP's Ajit Pawar is back in the contention to possibly retain the Deputy Chief Minister’s post.

The tussle for government formation

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays had been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. However, Ajit Pawar's decision to ally with the BJP to form the government on November 23 stumped the opposition. On Monday evening, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP paraded its 162 MLAs in the Grand Hyatt hotel. After the Supreme Court ordered an immediate floor test on Wednesday, Ajit Pawar put in his papers. He was followed by Devendra Fadnavis who too announced his resignation. Later on Tuesday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance comprising the Sena, Congress, and NCP staked claim to form the government under the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray. The Shiv Sena supremo’s swearing-in ceremony will take place at Shivaji Park at 6.40 pm.

Amit Shah pins the blame on Shiv Sena

Speaking at the Republic Summit 2019 on Wednesday, Union Home Minister Amit Shah stated that the people’s mandate in Maharashtra was betrayed by the Shiv Sena. He recalled that no one in the Sena had objected when Prime Minister Narendra Modi and he himself declared in rallies that Devendra Fadnavis would become the CM candidate if the alliance secured a majority. Shah also contended that the mandate was for the BJP as it won 70% of the seats which is contested as against Sena’s strike rate of 42%.

Shah remarked, “Our alliance got the complete mandate. This mandate was for sitting CM Devendra Fadnavis. During the entire campaign, in around 100 rallies addressed by me as the BJP president and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we made it clear that Devendra Fadnavis would become the CM if the alliance gets a majority. Nobody challenged this." "There is another analysis that the people ensured our success in 70% of the seats which we contested, while Shiv Sena could win only in 42% of the seats which they contested. Even from this angle, the mandate is with BJP. I want to ask people- Who betrayed the mandate from its end first? I firmly believe that this happened from Shiv Sena’s end. Leaving an ideology and a pre-poll alliance, when these parties were coming together, then everyone was cheering them.”

