'Sonia Gandhi, Mayawati Should Get Bharat Ratna,' Demands Ex-Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat

Former Uttarakhand Chief Minister and senior Congress leader Harish Rawat has urged PM Narendra Modi-led BJP government to give Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. Rawat has advocated the award of Bharat Ratna to BSP chief Mayawati along with Sonia Gandhi this year.

'Sonia & Mayawati are strong political personalities'

Taking to social media on Wednesday, Rawat said that both the leaders -- BSP chief and Congress interim president -- are "strong political personalities."

आदरणीय #सोनिया_गांधी जी व सम्मानित बहन #मायावती जी, दोनों प्रखर राजनैतिक व्यक्तित्व हैं। आप उनकी राजनीति से सहमत और असहमत हो सकते हैं, मगर इस तथ्य से आप इनकार नहीं कर सकते हैं कि सोनिया जी ने भारतीय महिला की गरिमा और सामाजिक समर्पण व जनसेवा के मापदंडों को एक नई ऊंचाई व pic.twitter.com/FaFfHOf355 — Harish Rawat (@harishrawatcmuk) January 5, 2021

"Both Sonia Gandhi and Mayawati are eminent politicians.One may agree or disagree with Sonia Gandhi’s political ideologies, but can’t deny her tremendous contribution towards women empowerment and public service. Today, she is considered as an admirable image of womanhood in India,” said Rawat in a tweet in Hindi.

In another tweet, the senior Congress leader said that Mayawati continues to raise her voice against the atrocities suffered by the oppressed and the exploited, apart from instilling a sense of belief in them."The government of India should honour them by conferring Bharat Ratna to both this year," he said.

Rawat tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress party, Mayawati, and Rahul Gandhi in his tweet. According to an ANI report, several Congress leaders were surprised over this demand and its timing. Rawat's demand for Bharat Ratna to Sonia Gandhi is understandable, but advocating the same for Mayawati has raised many questions. In fact, in Uttar Pradesh, Priyanka Gandhi is trying to surround Mayawati in every way.

Recently, Priyanka had even accused the BSP supremo of being an undisclosed spokesperson of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Former Chief Minister of Uttarakhand and presently Congress General Secretary Rawat is also the Punjab in-charge of the party.

Last month, he had asserted that there is no rift between the old and young leaders in the party and "respecting" the views of the "dissenting" leaders, the process to elect their next president has been started.

(With ANI inputs)