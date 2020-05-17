Harbhajan Echoes Yuvraj's Pledge To Never Support Afridi Again, Adds 'no Matter What'

Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh followed Yuvraj Singh to criticize former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi over his anti-India remarks. The Indian spinner echoed Yuvraj Singh's words as he too, stated that he would never support Afridi again. Harbhajan and Yuvraj Singh had earlier made an appeal to fans across the globe to pledge support to Shahid Afridi's foundation amid the COVID crisis. Harbhajan retweeted Yuvraj Singh's tweet slamming Shahid Afridi and stated that he would not support him again 'no matter what.'

Yes NEVER AGAIN no matter what https://t.co/PZBWAEoloR — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) May 17, 2020

Ex-Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi, who recently visited Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the name of providing relief material, accused Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi of oppressing the people of Kashmir on the grounds of religion and alleged that the Indian Army had stationed troops the size of Pakistan Army near the border in J&K, in his latest and ungrateful attempt to bait India, people of which have contributed generously to Afridi's own charities amid COVID-19.

Gambhir calls Imran-Bajwa-Afridi trio as jokers

Taking to Twitter, BJP MP and former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir on Sunday called the trio of Imran-Bajwa-Afridi as jokers who were fooling the people and said that 'getting Kashmir' would be a distant dream for the neighbouring nation. Gambhir lashed out at Afridi and said that a country of 20 crore population backing their armed Force of 7 lakh was still 'begging' for Kashmir for 70 years. Gautam Gambhir ended his message for Shahid Afridi by leaving him with a stinging question about Bangladesh and warning him not to spew venom about India and PM Modi.

Not Afridi's first time

Furthermore, this is not the first time Afridi has peddled hate for India. He has done this multiple times in the past too & and is known for repeating these fake narratives from time to time, almost always being beaten right back by his counterpart cricketers from the Indian side, notably Gautam Gambhir.

India has over the last few weeks turned up the heat on Pakistan, and made it clear in numerous operational terms that it has no business occupying PoK and Gilgit-Baltistan, with state broadcasters AIR and Doordarshan including weather reports of the cities in those regions in its daily updates, in addition to the diplomatic efforts of the External Affairs Ministry in shaming Pakistan for its continued infiltration of terrorists into Indian soil, which has even picked up amid the Coronavirus.

