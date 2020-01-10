Amid CAA Row, Mamata Banerjee Likely To Share Stage With PM Modi; All You Need To Know

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting Kolkata for a 2-day visit, sources on Friday informed that West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Modi one-on-one upon his arrival in Kolkata on Saturday. Sources also stated that political opponents may also be on the same stage during the Kolkata Port Trust event.

PM @narendramodi will visit Kolkata on 11th and 12th January 2020. He will be taking part in various programmes during his visit. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2020

The Prime Minister will be a chief guest for the grand sesquicentenary celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on the 11 and 12 January 2020.

This will be Prime Minister Modi's first official visit to West Bengal after he was sworn into office for a second term in May 2019. On his two-day visit, PM Modi will also visit heritage buildings on Saturday, where he will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including the old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House, and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The official Twitter handle of the Prime Minister's office also informed about the event in their tweet.

On the 11th of January, PM @narendramodi shall dedicate to the Nation Four Refurbished Heritage Buildings in Kolkata to the Nation.



The Prime Minister shall also participate in the grand Sesquicentenary Celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on the 11th and 12th January 2020. — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 10, 2020

Security Arrangement for PM Modi's visit

Amidst massive news of anti-CAA protests by fringe groups, students and activists, the Special Protection Group (SPG), tasked with the protection of the Prime Minister has taken over the PM's route. PM Modi will take the road instead of a helicopter to reach the first venue from the airport in the evening.

Apart from the SPG, Kolkata Police has been barricading areas and routes through which PM Modi will travel to prevent any untoward incident. This comes after it was reported that PM’s convoy may run into protests with several social and student outfits planning agitation during his visit. Students plan to hold demonstrations with black flags and ‘go back’ slogans upon Modi’s arrival.

PM Modi's travel itinerary

The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive on11 January and leave the following day after the Port Trust program. Apart from that, PM Modi shall visit heritage buildings on Saturday, where he will dedicate to the nation four refurbished heritage buildings in the city including the old Currency Building, the Belvedere House, the Metcalfe House, and the Victoria Memorial Hall.

The Ministry of Information & Cultural Affairs has renovated these four iconic galleries and refurbished them with new exhibitions while curating the old galleries. After a night stay at the Raj Bhawan, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the celebrations of the Kolkata Port Trust on Sunday.

He will be handing over a cheque of 501 crore rupees towards the final instalment to meet the deficit of pension fund of retired and existing employees of the Kolkata Port Trust. Following these events, PM will head back to Delhi on the afternoon of 12 January.

