'SP Looking At Smaller Parties To Forge An Alliance': Akhilesh Yadav Lists Reasons

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Monday said that his party will forge an alliance with smaller parties in the next assembly elections. Yadav's statement comes after his party's defeat in the last assembly elections and the recent by-poll debacle. Former SP ally and BSP supremo Mayawati had also hit out at Samajwadi Party after their defeat.

'Our experience has not been good...'

Speaking about his future plans for the next assembly elections, Akhilesh Yadav stated that the Samajwadi Party's alliance experience has not been great with bigger parties. Therefore, the SP has decided to contest elections by forging pre-poll alliances with smaller parties in the state. The Samajwadi Party supremo exuded confidence on winning at least 351 out of 403 seats in the next Uttar Pradesh assembly elections in 2022 and form the government. Moreover, he also said that one seat will be given to his estranged uncle Shivpal Yadav.

Samajwadi Party will forge an alliance with smaller parties in the next Assembly election. Our experience has not been good with big parties: Former Uttar Pradesh CM and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav (14.12.2020) pic.twitter.com/nvwMKMWWo0 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2020

Mayawati slams Akhilesh Yadav

Earlier in November during the Uttar Pradesh by-polls, BSP chief Mayawati had stated that her party will extend support to other parties to defeat SP in Uttar Pradesh by-polls. Mayawati also urged voters to vote for the 'right' party for a strong democracy. However, the BSP chief had maintained that there will be no alliance with the BJP in the recent Bihar elections citing ideological differences. Even so, she had maintained that her party is open to support the BJP in UP by-polls to defeat Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party for their 'anti-Dalit actions'.

