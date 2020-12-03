Samajwadi Party To Hold Kisan Yatras On Dec 7 To Extend Support To Farmers' Protest

After the fourth round of talks between the Centre and the farmers ended on Thursday, the Samajwadi Party announced a massive agitation December 7 onwards in support of the ongoing protests. The Akhilesh Yadav-led party has stated that it will hold protests in every district of Uttar Pradesh against the three agrarian laws and will also organize 'Kisan Yatras' December 7 onwards to demand increase in farmers' income.

'Little progress made'

Speaking to ANI after the meeting, Bharatiya Kisan Union Spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said, "Government has given indications over MSP. It seems that their stand over MSP will be fine. The talks have made little progress." Meanwhile, Azaad Kisan Sangharsh Committee member Harjinder Singh Tanda expressed hope of resolution in the meeting day after. He asserted that the three contentious laws are 'wrong' and that the unions will 'put pressure' on the government in the next round of talks.

READ | 'Calling Farmers Anti-national An Insult': SAD Chief Backs Parkash Badal's Step, Slams BJP

'Common points have been drawn'

Revealing that the discussion took place in a good atmosphere, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar stated that the Union government is willing to discuss the unions' objections pertaining to points such as strengthening the APMC, regulating the private Mandis, dispute resolution and MSP guarantee. Speaking to the media, the Union Minister reiterated his appeal to the farmers to halt their protests in the view of the prevailing winter and COVID-19 threat. On this occasion, Tomar reiterated that the MSP system will continue in the future too.

READ | Centre To Continue Talks With Farmers; Tomar Optimistic About Final Outcome On Dec 5

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, MoS Home Ministry Som Prakash and Union Minister Piyush Goyal are representing the Centre in the meeting today. The farmers' agitation in the national capital entered the eighth day on Thursday with peasants across the country staging demonstrations in their states to extend their support against the three contentious agrarian laws. Prior to the discussions today, Punjab CM Capt. Amarinder Singh called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah earlier today to discuss the ongoing agitation in a bid to work out a peaceful solution. The Chief Minister stated that he 'reiterated his opposition' in the meeting with Home Minister and requested him to resolve the issue as it affects the economy of Punjab and the security of the nation.

READ | Ex-India Hockey Captain Pargat Singh To Return Padma Shri In Support Of Farmers' Protest

READ | Farmers' Unions Hopeful Of Ending Agitation Post Dec 5 Talks, Say 'made Little Progress'