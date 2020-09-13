Speaker Om Birla Meets Party Leaders Ahead Of Monsoon Session; Visits Parliament Complex

Ahead of the start of Parliament's Monsoon Session, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday chaired a meeting with political party leaders and discussed issues relating to legislative business and other matters to be taken up this session. The Monsoon Session will commence on Monday, September 14, and last till at least October 1.

In a statement, Birla's office said all leaders extended their support for the smooth functioning of the House, with all health and security protocols, for people’s welfare and securing national interest.

The Speaker also visited the Parliament complex to inspect and review the health and security related arrangements and the preparations for the session. "I am confident about sanitization and other arrangements from the entrance to the meeting hall. We are confident that we will be successful in operating #SafeSansad," Om Birla said.

Speaking to the media, he said the members of the House have taken a pledge to uphold and carry out their duties and responsibilities even during times of crisis.

"I hope that in these trying times, all members will be present and will engage in fruitful discussions."

Earlier in the day, reports stated Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will not hold the all-party meeting (APM) before the Monsoon Session. An APM is conferred before the commencement of parliamentary sessions to discuss the agenda and set targets.

Joshi later told media that the government is ready to discuss various issues in the Session and appealed to all parties for cooperation. He also informed that considering the sensitivities of the recent India-China border standoff, a meeting of leaders from both Houses will be held on Tuesday.

As per sources, leaders of various parties are planning a joint offensive against the Modi government to corner it on issues such as the faceoff with China at the Line of Actual Control, handling of the COVID-19 crisis, severe economic woes and GST compensation to the states.

COVID prevention protocols in place

As per mandatory protocol, each member, employee, and officials will undergo an RT-PCR COVID-19 test ahead of the session. Furthermore, the attendance of parliamentarians will be recorded through a mobile app designed by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) to curtail the risk of Coronavirus spread.

On the first day of the Session on September 14, the Lok Sabha will meet from 9 am to 1 pm, and sitting in the Rajya Sabha will begin at 3 pm to 7 pm. And on the following days, proceedings in Rajya Sabha will be held from 9 am till 1 pm while the time for Lok Sabha sittings has been fixed from 3 pm to 7 pm.

The session will see other measures like seating MPs in a staggered way in chambers of both Houses, as well as galleries to maintain physical distancing norms, and seats separated with poly-carbon sheets in the House.

