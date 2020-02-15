Sreesanth Hails Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa After Meet, Says 'honoured To Be Part Of Team'

Though he shot to the limelight as a cricketer, Sreesanth has spread his wings to other fields as well. Be it entering politics, or trying his hand in the world of entertainment, the former Team Indian star has kept himself busy. Though there has not been buzz over his political plans recently, Sreesanth met Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa.

The former pacer met the veteran leader for a breakfast session recently. Sreesanth called the Bharatiya Janata Party politician as ‘one of the best personalities’ around. He also thanked the CM for the ‘amazing’ breakfast session, as they discussed the ‘future of sports.’

He added that he was ‘honoured to be a part of the team.’

Here’s the post:

#cmkarnataka @yeddyurappa one of the best personalities around .thnks a lot sir ..had an amazing morning breakfast session discussing about future of sports . Honoured to be part of this great team🇮🇳🤗🤗🤗❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/olQCmR7LDU — Sreesanth (@sreesanth36) February 14, 2020

As far as Sreesanth’s political career is concerned, he had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party with fanfare in 2016. He even fought the elections for the Thiruvananthapuram constituency, but lost to Congress’ VS Sivakumar.

In March last year, he was seen with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and had claimed at that time, that he had no ties with the BJP. However, his name started doing the rounds to fight against Tharoor during the Lok Sabha polls, though that did not happen.

Sreesanth made headlines for his controversial stint on Bigg Boss 12. He had ended up a finalist, losing to Dipika Kakkar. He also featured in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 9.

Sreesanth starred in the Kannda film Kempegowda 2 too before that. The Supreme Court has also set aside his life ban over spot-fixing allegations.

