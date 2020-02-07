Harbhajan Singh Wishes Sreesanth On His Birthday, Netizens React With Hilarious Memes

Former India pacer S Sreesanth celebrated his 37th birthday on Thursday, February 6. Fans all across the country wished the Kerala pacer on his birthday. Former teammate Harbhajan Singh also sent his best wishes for Sreesanth. He proved that the Harbhajan-Sreesanth slapgate is a thing of the past.

Sreesanth birthday: The Harbhajan Sreesanth slapgate scandal

The Harbhajan-Sreesanth slapgate scandal dates back to the inaugural edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2008. In April 2008, Harbhajan Singh and Sreesanth made headlines when the spinner slapped the fast bowler after a match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab. Harbhajan Singh was banned for the rest of the IPL 2008 season. However, the duo reportedly sorted out the issue on the same night.

Sreesanth birthday: Harbhajan Singh wishes former teammate

Happy birthday Shenta @sreesanth36 have a good year.. — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) February 6, 2020

Harbhajan Singh took to Twitter to wish Sreesanth and netizens were stunned by Bhajji’s birthday wish. The Twitterati quickly responded to Bhajji’s wish for Sreesanth. The netizens made memes relating to the Harbhajan-Sreesanth slapgate scandal. Here are some of the best reactions on Harbhajan Singh's wish for Sreesanth.

Bhajji's gift to shree - pic.twitter.com/jZtOwiPc8U — Ashish Zawar (@marwadihumor) February 6, 2020

Sreesanth birthday: Kerala pacer's career at a glance

Sreesanth made his debut for India back in 2005 against Sri Lanka. He burst onto the scene with some eye-catching performances and was regarded as one of the fastest bowlers at that time. The Kerala pacer player wore his emotions on his sleeve and was extremely aggressive with the ball. Sreesanth was part of India’s two successful World Cup campaigns - the 2007 T20 World Cup and 2011 Cricket World Cup. In 2013, Sreesanth was handed a life-ban by the BCCI for his involvement in the IPL spot-fixing scandal. The ban was later reduced to seven years.

