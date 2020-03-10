STUNNING: Redfaced Congress Says Jyotiraditya Scindia Was 'expelled'; Quotes Sonia Gandhi

After Jyotiraditya Scindia made his resignation public, KC Venugopal notified that Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi approved the 'expulsion' of now-former Congress leader. On Tuesday noon, KC Venugopal said that Sonia Gandhi approved Scindia's resignation with immediate effect for "anti-party activities".

Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday morning shared a photograph of the resignation letter sent to party chief Sonia Gandhi. In his letter, Scindia mentioned that his dissatisfaction had built up in the past one year. He wrote to Sonia, "As you well know, this path that has been drawing itself out over the last year."

In an attempt to smear and mud-sling the former senior leader, Congress' national coordinator for social media took a dig at Scindia by supposedly calling him a "traitor" "A traitor is a traitor and no amount of arguments and reasoning can justify treachery. Period!" Pandhi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

Congress tries to woo Scindia

The bitter "expulsion" of Scindia by the Congress party comes after he met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the latter's residence along with former BJP party chief Amit Shah. After the meeting, Shah and Scindia left together, with the miffed Congress leader leaving behind the Range Rover he had driven into 7LKM.

Despite Scindia's apparent removal from the party comes after the Congress high-command attempted to retain the senior leader. In a last-ditch attempt to pacify miffed Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sonia Gandhi had called Scindia amid the growing number of rebels in Madhya Pradesh Congress MLAs. It was speculated that he would be sent to Rajya Sabha as a preferred candidate.

However, Scindia appeared resolved. On Tuesday, Pilot tweeted, "I am hopeful that the current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and that leaders are able to resolve differences. The state needs a stable government in order to fulfil the promises make to the electorate." Congress veteran and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijay Singh said Scindia could not be contacted. "We have not been able to talk to him yet... Anyone who is a true Congressman will not leave the party," he said, adding the people of the state would give a befitting reply to anyone who attempts to undermine their mandate. Further claimed that he had 'swine flu' saying, "We tried to contact Scindia Ji (Jyotiraditya Scindia) but it is being told that he is suffering from swine flu, so haven't been able to speak to him," Digvijaya Singh said.

