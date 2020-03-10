'A Traitor Is A Traitor': Congress IT Cell Leader Takes Jibe At Jyotiraditya Scindia

Madhya Pradesh has sunk into a political crisis after Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia 'revolted' along with at least 17 MLAs of the party. Amid rumours of him leaving the party and joining the BJP, Congress' national coordinator for social media Gaurav Pandhi took an indirect jibe at Jyotiraditya Scindia. "A traitor is a traitor and no amount of arguments & reasoning can justify treachery. Period!" Pandhi said in a tweet on Tuesday.

'A traitor is a traitor'

A traitor is a traitor and no amount of arguments & reasoning can justify treachery. Period! — Gaurav Pandhi (@GauravPandhi) March 10, 2020

Madhya Pradesh state minister Jitu Patwari also used a historical reference to target Scindia. Patwari made a reference to the 1857 war of independence and when Scindia's grandmother Vijayaraje Scindia won the Guna Lok Sabha seat as a Congress leader but switched to Jana Sangh in 1967. He added that on Tuesday, something similar might happen.

एक इतिहास बना था 1857 में झाँसी की रानी लक्ष्मीबाई की मौत से, फिर एक इतिहास बना था 1967 में संविद सरकार से और आज फिर एक इतिहास बन रहा है..।

- तीनों में यह कहा गया है कि हाँ हम है.... — Jitu Patwari (@jitupatwari) March 10, 2020

'I would not like to comment on the meeting'

Senior Congress leader Digvijay Singh commented on Jyotiraditya Scindia meeting PM Narendra Modi and Amit Shah in Delhi. "I don't the context of Scindia's meeting with PM Modi and Amit Shah," Singh said, adding, "Until there is a statement from Scindia's side, I would not like to comment on the meeting."

READ | From Digvijaya's poaching claim to Scindia reaching PM's house: How the MP crisis exploded

The Congress party is reportedly making efforts to bring Jyotiraditya Scindia back to the party fold. According to a report by news agency PTI, efforts were on to woo back the disgruntled leader and former MP Jyotiraditya Scindia who remains 'incommunicado' Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot weighing in on the crisis in Madhya Pradesh said, "Hopeful that current crisis in Madhya Pradesh ends soon and leaders are able to resolve differences."

READ | MP effect? CM Gehlot rushes to Delhi after tiff with Sachin Pilot as Scindia's MLAs rebel

Scindia is expected to address a news briefing on Tuesday where he may make a massive announcement. The day also falls on the 75th birth anniversary of Scindia's late father and former Congress leader Madhavrao Scindia.

READ | BJP summons all Madhya Pradesh MLAs to Bhopal amidst speculation of a no-confidence motion

READ | MEGA Twist: Jyotiraditya Scindia reaches PM Modi's residence with Amit Shah amid MP crisis

(With agency inputs)