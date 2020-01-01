The Debate
The Debate
Any Howls?: Subramanian Swamy Cites Hungarian Policy On Immigration To Slam CAA Critics

Politics

Subramanian Swamy took a subtle jibe at those opposing CAA pointing out their silence to the restrictive immigration policy adopted by the Hungary government

Written By Shubhayan Bhattacharya | Mumbai | Updated On:
Subramanian Swamy

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy took a subtle jibe at those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act pointing out their silence to the restrictive immigration policy adopted by Hungary. In a tweet on Wednesday, Swamy claimed that the Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has adopted an immigration policy that will allow only Christians to settle there. He also noted that "Muslim immigrants" will not be allowed in the central European country.

READ | Swamy Digs Up Old Records To Counter Oppn's Accusations Of CAB Violating Art 14

READ | Subramanian Swamy On National Herald Case: Will Prove My Version On The Basis Of Documents

Why Swamy cited Hungary?

To put it in context, Hungary's right-wing PM Victor Orban has pursued a hardline immigration policy that aims to restrict immigration from predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa. He has been vocally Islamophobic and has challenged the European Union, of which Hungary is a part of, on the immigration issue. Orban recently put forward a new government policy that favours immigration of workers from Eastern and Southern European countries which are predominantly Christian.

READ | Kerala: CPI(M) And BJP Trade Barbs Over Resolution Passed By State Assembly Against CAA

Russian anecdote

Subramanian Swamy also cited from the news article that said Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his countrymen weep when they see the persecution of Christians in the Middle East. He again pointed towards the "no howls" state of critics the issue faces. He added that the criticism only comes in when India provides relief to persecuted Hindu minority elsewhere.

READ | Dr. Subramanian Swamy 'shocked' As RTI Reveals Air India Serves Only Halal Meat

Published:
