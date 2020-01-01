Any Howls?: Subramanian Swamy Cites Hungarian Policy On Immigration To Slam CAA Critics

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy took a subtle jibe at those opposing the Citizenship Amendment Act pointing out their silence to the restrictive immigration policy adopted by Hungary. In a tweet on Wednesday, Swamy claimed that the Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban has adopted an immigration policy that will allow only Christians to settle there. He also noted that "Muslim immigrants" will not be allowed in the central European country.

Hungary’s PM has just announced according one Delhi newspaper that only Christians will be allowed to immigrate to his country. Hungary will not allow Muslim immigrants. Any howls please? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 1, 2020

Doubting Thomases please read: RT @jagdishshetty: @Swamy39 Yes and it is reported in Indian Express today and see below Hungary PM Viktor Orban on Immigration issues # pic.twitter.com/AfHJ9ztN1s — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 1, 2020

Why Swamy cited Hungary?

To put it in context, Hungary's right-wing PM Victor Orban has pursued a hardline immigration policy that aims to restrict immigration from predominantly Muslim countries in the Middle East and North Africa. He has been vocally Islamophobic and has challenged the European Union, of which Hungary is a part of, on the immigration issue. Orban recently put forward a new government policy that favours immigration of workers from Eastern and Southern European countries which are predominantly Christian.

Russian anecdote

Subramanian Swamy also cited from the news article that said Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his countrymen weep when they see the persecution of Christians in the Middle East. He again pointed towards the "no howls" state of critics the issue faces. He added that the criticism only comes in when India provides relief to persecuted Hindu minority elsewhere.

It is interesting that now Putin has said that Russians have tears in their eyes when they see Christians being massacred by Muslims in Middle East! No howls? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 1, 2020

