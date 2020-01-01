Kerala: CPI(M) And BJP Trade Barbs Over Resolution Passed By State Assembly Against CAA

A massive political face-off had earlier broken out between the BJP-led centre and Kerala parties led by the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, on whether the resolution passed by the Kerala assembly regarding the CAA was legal or not. CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat and BJP's Mukhtar Naqvi explained their stance on how the other side was in the wrong.

This war of words comes on the resolution that the Kerala assembly passed, asking the Government to withdraw the CAA. According to the BJP, this move is "illegal since an assembly of a state has no legal right to pass resolutions over an Act that has been passed by both the houses of parliament.

Read: BJP walks out from all-party meeting chaired by Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan

'Democratic right of State Assembly to give opinion'

Speaking in favour of the resolution, CPI(M) leader Prakash Karat came in support of the resolution passed by the Pinarayi Vijayan led government in the state saying, "Kerala assembly has not scrapped the law. They don't have that power. What they have demanded is that the Central government should take steps to withdraw this law or amendment which was passed by parliament."

Read: BJP MP GVL Narasimha Rao seeks action against Kerala CM, alleges 'breach of privilege'

"Every citizen of the country has the right to say that a law passed by the parliament is not good and that we do not want this law and as far is the Kerala Assembly is concerned, they represent the voice of the people of Kerala. This represents the authentic voice of people of Kerala, as all MLAs except one have passed it unanimously. The citizenship act is unacceptable to us, against the constitution and secular principle. This is the democratic right of the state legislature to give an opinion on a law that is bad."

'No right of State Assembly to rule over both Houses of Parliament'

BJP's Mukhtar Naqvi, on the other hand, stated that the Constitution has clearly defined the goals of the Parliament as well as the state assemblies. BJP also alleged that by calling CAA unconstitutional CM Pinarayi Vijayan is guilty of contempt of parliament.

"People who have sworn in on the Constitution are trying to make a joke out of it, this is very irresponsible. Both the houses of parliament have passed the Act and the assembly of a State comes out to say that we fail this act's implementation in the state. Is that possible? You are making a mockery of your constitutional duty and the constitution," said Mukhtar Naqvi.

Read: Kerala CM should resign and say I don't have trust in Constitution, says GVL Narasimha Rao

Read: State legislatures, including Kerala assembly, has no power on citizenship law: Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad