Subramanian Swamy Responds As BJP Reappoints Amit Malviya Despite Ultimatum; Makes Reveal

Even after BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy had issued an ultimatum to party president JP Nadda asking him to sack Amit Malviya by September 10, the BJP reappointed Malviya as the party's IT cell chief. Reacting to this, Dr Swamy on Sunday said that his earlier tweet about Malviya was to test whether he "financed fake ID tweets" on his own or not.

'I have this to say'

Dr Swamy said claimed, "it is clear" that it was PMO Haren Joshi behind it and informed that he has written to PM Modi two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents.

Now that Malaviya has been re appointed, I have this to say: My earlier tweet was to test whether Malviya financed fake ID tweets on his own or not. Now it is clear. PMO Haren Joshi was behind it. I have written to PM two weeks or so ago bringing this to his notice with documents — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 27, 2020

Subramanian Swamy has accused Malviya of running a campaign against him using fake tweets. The senior party leader had said removing Malviya is the “compromise proposal” he has made to party president J.P. Nadda. If he is not removed, he said, it would mean the party is not willing to “defend me”. Swamy had also shared a lot of tweets from his followers against Malviya.

By tomorrow If Malaviya is not removed from BJP IT cell (which is my five villages compromise proposal to Nadda) it means the party brass does not want to defend me. Since there is no forum in the party where I can ask for cadre opinion, hence I will have to defend myself. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 9, 2020

Swamy had in an earlier post on Twitter had said, "the BJP IT cell has gone rogue", with some of its members putting out fake ID tweets to make "personal attacks" on him. "One Malaviya (BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya) character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

The BJP IT cell has gone rogue. Some of its members are putting out fake ID tweets to make personal attacks on me. If my angered followers make counter personal attacks I cannot be held resonsible just as BJP cannot be held respinsible for the rogue IT cell of the party — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

: I am ignoring but BJP must sack them. One Malaviya character is running riot with filth. We are a party of maryada purushottam not of Ravan or Dushasan — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 7, 2020

Dr Swamy had also defied the party’s standing on the issue of conducting NEET and JEE exams. He had supported the postponement of exams which stood in contradiction of BJP’s decision to go ahead and conduct the entrance exam despite the Coronavirus pandemic. He also wrote a letter to PM Modi requesting the same and also tried calling at his residence.

