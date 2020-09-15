​​​​​​​'Nice Of Him To Send..': Subramanian Swamy Shares PM Modi's Birthday Letter To Him

On Tuesday, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy shared a letter sent to him by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday. Swamy posted the letter on his Twitter handle and said that it was nice of the Prime Minister to greet him using appropriate Sanskrit saying. In the letter, PM Modi had extended his heartiest greetings to Dr Swamy, adding that he hopes Swamy continues to use his 'rich and diverse' experience in public life towards the efforts of 'nation-building.'

The Prime Minister had written a Sanskrit saying, "prarthayamahe bhava shatayushi ishvaras-sada tvam cha rakshatu", which roughly translates to "May you live 100 years and May God protect you". Subramanian Swamy turned 81 on September 15, Tuesday.

Nice of him to send a greeting with an appropriate saying in Sanskrit pic.twitter.com/luggjb3mUj — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 15, 2020

The Prime Minister's own birthday is in two days time, on September 17.

Dr Swamy seeks clarity on LAC situation

As the Monsoon session began on September 14, Dr Swamy stated his expectations, and said that PM Modi should make it clear in the Parliament if his government is committed to achieving the status quo ante in Ladakh that is withdrawal of Chinese troops to the pre-April 18 positions. He had also raised questions on the five-point consensus between India and China after the meeting of Foreign Ministers of both countries, and highlighted that it doesn't mention about 'Status Quo Ante' in Ladakh. He is likely to get a response on Tuesday as the Defence Minister is set to address Parliament on recent events in Ladakh.

I hope the PM today on the floor of Parliament makes it clear that Government is committed to Status Quo Ante in Ladakh which means the Chinese troops must withdraw back to the pre-April 18th position. He must therefore correct the FMs 5 point agreement which was silent on this. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 14, 2020

Earlier, Dr Swamy also wrote to Prime Minister Modi for postponement of the NEET and JEE examination in wake of COVID-19. He had a Twitter tete-a-tete with Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, on the number of students who appeared for the JEE Mains examination. Swamy had earlier also targeted the BJP government at the Centre on issues of economy, RBI's loan moratorium package, etc.

