Subramanian Swamy States His Expectation As The Monsoon Session Of Parliament Begins

Ahead of the Monsoon session of Parliament starting on Monday, senior BJP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would make it clear that the Government is committed to 'Status Quo Ante' in Ladakh, meaning a return to the status quo.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, Swamy said that PM Modi should make it clear in the Parliament that the Chinese troops must withdraw back to the pre-April 18 positions. The MP further asked the Prime Minister to correct the five-point agreement issued by the External Affairs Ministry, which he said was silent on the government’s stand on 'Status Quo Ante' in Ladakh.

I hope the PM today on the floor of Parliament makes it clear that Government is committed to Status Quo Ante in Ladakh which means the Chinese troops must withdraw back to the pre-April 18th position. He must therefore correct the FMs 5 point agreement which was silent on this. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) September 14, 2020

Opposition to corner BJP-led Centre on Chinese aggression

Amid the ongoing talks with China to deescalate situation at the LAC, the Opposition leaders have alleged that the Modi government has been refusing to take responsibility to push China out of the country's land. However, India has reiterated on several occasions that China's aggressive behaviour and its attempts to unilaterally alter the status quo are in violation of the bilateral agreement between the two nations.

Last week, Defence Minister Singh had categorically conveyed India’s position on the developments along the Line of Actual Control including in the Galwan valley in the Western Sector of the India-China Border Areas, to his Chinese counterpart General Wei Fenghe.

In the 18-day monsoon session which begins on Monday, the opposition is seeking to corner the government on its handling of the standoff with China at the LAC, the COVID-19 situation, economic downturn and unemployment, and is pressing for discussions on these issues.

Congress leader in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said the Congress has demanded that there should be a discussion on the situation at the border and Chinese aggression, besides on COVID-19 pandemic, the economy and joblessness, but the government is yet to give any assurance.

The government has listed 23 new legislations for consideration and passage including 11 bills replacing ordinances. There also 20 other bills pending in either Lok Sabha or Rajya Sabha. The two houses together have more than 780 members at present. The Health Ministry has also suggested that the movement of Members of Parliament in chambers of both the houses can be made unidirectional to avoid face-to-face interactions. The Ministry will make available short video clips to all MPs on awareness about COVID-19 infections and the benefits of wearing masks, etc.

