Subramanian Swamy Turns Gaze At Asaduddin Owaisi, Suggests New Name For 'communal' AIMIM

Taking a dig on All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Musilmeen chief Asaduddin Owaisi, BJP MP Subramanian Swamy has claimed that the name of his party is not "secular." He has said that though Owaisi talks about secularism, his party's name is "communal and non-secular." He has gone on to ask why the Election Commission (EC) not taken any Notice on it and has suggested that the name of AIMIM should be "Hindustan Lok Manch or like that."

Owaisi speaks so much and so often about secularism. But the name of his party is so communal and non secular. He should name it as Hindustan Lok Manch or like that. Why has the EC not given him a Notice on that? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 6, 2020

Owaisi slams Centre

Speaking at the Parliament on Tuesday, Owaisi also called the man who fired on the students taking out an anti-CAA protest March on 30 January a terrorist. "We will stand by the students of Jamia Millia Islamia. This government is perpetrating crime against these children. This government has no shame. They were shot at, they were attacked. You know, one of the students lost his eye. Even girl students were not spared,” he said.

Commending the sacrifices of students at the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi and the Aligarh Muslim University, Owaisi added: “While Modi thinks that he can defy Constitution, these young students are fighting to save the very Constitution that guarantees secularism as the foundation of India,” he said.

