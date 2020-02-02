Delhi Elections: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy Predicts '41+' Seats For The Party

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Dr Subramanian Swamy on Sunday exhaled confidence of his party's win in the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections saying it'll grab "41+" seats. In a tweet, Swamy said that BJP's poor economic performance has been overtaken by road blocking of the "Tukde Tukde gang". The Aam Aadmi Party currently leads the government under Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

I had said earlier the BJP was gaining in Delhi around 41 seats because Tukde Tukde gangand road blocking has overtaken poor economic performance. Now I am convinced BJP pwill win with 41+ seats — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 2, 2020

BJP rallies across New Delhi

BJP president JP Nadda and Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, and Smriti Irani will hold multiple rallies in Delhi on Sunday. Along with them, BJP's star campaigner, UP CM Yogi Adityanath will also hold two rallies in the national capital. BJP has led an anti-incumbent campaign to oust the AAP alleging poor governance and support to "anti-national" elements.

Delhi elections

New Delhi will go to polls in a single-phase on February 8 and the counting of votes will take place on February 11. The last day of filing nominations for the candidates was on January 21. The BJP has fielded Bhartiya Janta Yuva Morcha president Sunil Yadav against Delhi CM Kejriwal from New Delhi constituency, and the Congress has pitted former NSUI Delhi president Ramesh Sabharwal against him.

The BJP and Congress are yet to name their Chief Ministerial faces. For the BJP, names such as Manoj Tiwari, Hardeep Puri, and Harsh Vardhan have been floated. Amit Shah, however, has stated that in the absence of a formal name, the BJP would contest under PM Modi's leadership. The ruling AAP is contesting the election with Kejriwal as the chief ministerial face.

BJP is trying to make advances in the upcoming Assembly elections after the 2015 debacle where it won only 3 seats. During the 2015 elections, AAP won 67 seats out of the 70-seat Assembly.

