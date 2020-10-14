Badal Slams Attack On Punjab BJP Leader; Says Work Of An Anti-social Elements Not Farmers

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Badal has slammed the attack on Punjab BJP leader Ashwani Kumar Sharma. While speaking about the attack, Badal said that it was the work of anti-social forces who wanted to sabotage the ongoing 'Kisan agitation' against the new farm laws. He added that nothing could be achieved by resorting to violent activities as there is no place for violence in democracy.

Sukhbir Badal slams attack on Punjab BJP leader

The Akali Dal chief said, "We are very clear that farmers cannot indulge in any such actions and we will oppose any attempt to appropriate the blame on them."

After Punjab BJP president Aswani Sharma's car was vandalised in Tanda area of Hoshiarpur district on Monday, Badal said that those two who make use of such attacks can never be the well-wishers of the farmers' community. He urged the Congress government to come down on the anti-social forces which are trying to defame the farmers' cause. He asked the state government to take necessary actions to ensure that such incidents of violence are not repeated. Badal also asked the farmers to follow peace and communal harmony.

Earlier, Harsimrat Kaur Badal had resigned from the union cabinet to protest farm laws, after which the Akali Dal had also quit the NDA. Harsimrat had stated, "My decision symbolises my party’s vision, its glorious legacy and its commitment to go to any extent to safeguard the interests of the farmers.”

I have resigned from Union Cabinet in protest against anti-farmer ordinances and legislation. Proud to stand with farmers as their daughter & sister. — Harsimrat Kaur Badal (@HarsimratBadal_) September 17, 2020

(With ANI inputs)