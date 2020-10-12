Punjab BJP Chief Ashwani Sharma Attacked In Hoshiarpur, Car Damaged

In a shocking incident on Monday evening, BJP's state president of Punjab, Ashwani Sharma was attacked by unknown assailants in Hoshiarpur while he was travelling from Jalandhar to Pathankot. The unknown goons attacked his car during the crossing of Cholang toll plaza on the national highway while he was on his way to Pathankot after attending a meeting in Jalandhar.

Although sources stated that he has not suffered any injuries, his car has been visibly damaged with windows shattered as the Police said it is probing the matter.

The attack on the BJP chief comes amid the row over Farm Laws where the Opposition Parties are claiming that the laws are anti-farmers. The Centre, on the other hand, has assured the farmers that the laws will lead to an increase in revenue for the farmers while removing middlemen in the sale of the farmers' produce.

Ashwani Sharma claimed that baseball bats and stones were used to damage his vehicle and his gunmen took it to safety, according to PTI. He said the attackers were not farmers and alleged it to be a planned attack. Ashwani Sharma also lodged a complaint at the Dasuya police station.

"The attack was only to defame the farmers' ongoing agitation," he said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP workers demanded action against the culprits by staging a dharna and blocking vehicular traffic for about 45 minutes at Dasuya on the Jalandhar-Pathankot GT road.

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh condemned the incident and alleged that it was orchestrated by Congress which is in power in Punjab.

"Those who attacked Ashwani Sharma are goons of the Congress-led government and wanted to give a wrong direction to the farmers' protest," said Chugh.

Congress vs Centre on Farm laws

Congress orchestrated massive protests across the country against the farm laws with their leader Rahul Gandhi targeting the Centre and claiming that the new laws will affect the MSP mechanism even while the Centre on multiple occasion assured that the MSP mechanism will not have any impact after the implementation of the farm laws.

Congress even alleged that the implementation of the laws will leave farmers at the mercy of the corporates and private entities. However, the Centre assured that the new laws will free the farmers from being compulsively dependent on the APMC markets as the farmers will be able to sell their produce outside of the Mandis without the involvement of middlemen which will lead to more revenue for the farmers, while also having the doors open to sell through Mandis if they wish to.

READ | Row Over Farm Laws: SAD To Gherao Punjab CM's Residence If Assembly Session Isn't Convened

READ | Kejriwal Joins Punjab AAP’s Protest At Jantar Mantar, Demands Complete Rollback Of New Farm Laws

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. On the other hand, The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

The three bills were passed in both houses of parliament in the Monsoon session amid much chaos from the opposition, followed by President Ram Nath Kovind's assent. Congress is also trying to identify ways to bypass the laws in the states where their government is in power.

(With PTI inputs)

READ | Manipur Farmer's 7kg Organic Cabbage Might Put Hagrid's Giant Pumpkins To Shame

READ | Anurag Thakur Slams Congress For 'playing Politics' In Name Of Farmers, Defends Farm Laws