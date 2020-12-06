Sunny Deol Urges Everyone To 'not Come Between Farmers And Centre' Amid Agitation

Amid the farmers agitation gaining momentum with more people joining the protests, former actor and BJP Lok Sabha MP Sunny Deol stated on Sunday that he stands with both the farmers and his party. Taking to Twitter, Deol urged the "entire world" to refrain from any intervention when deliberations between the farmers and the Central governments are already taking place. While asserting that he stands with the farmers, he also exuded confidence that the government will come to the right conclusion by holding discussions with the farmers. He also stated that he knows many people are trying to take advantage of the situation and are also trying to hinder the process.

"I request the whole world that the matter is between our farmers and the government. Do not come between them, because both will find a way after discussions. I know that many people want to take benefits from it and are creating problems. They are not thinking of farmers. They may have their own agenda," he said.

In the statement that Deol posted on Twitter, he also mentioned about Deep Siddhu, an actor turned activist, whose video had gone viral in which he could be seen arguing with Policeman in Haryana. Reportedly Siddhu is also said to have been supporting the cause of Khalistan while pretending to be standing up for the protesting farmers.

"Deep Siddhu, who was with me during the election has not been with me for a long time and whatever he is speaking or doing, he is all on his own and I am in no way related to his activities. I stand with my party and farmers and will always be with farmers. Our government always thinks for the betterment of farmers and I am sure that the government will come to the right conclusion after holding talks with farmers," he added.

READ | Akali Dal Mulling Anti-BJP Front; Gets Support From CMs Mamata & Uddhav On Farmer Protests

READ | TRS Wades Into Farmers' Protest Row, KCR Extends Support To 'Bharat Bandh' On Dec 8

After eleven days into the protests and five rounds of deliberations, the farmers still demand the withdrawal of the farm laws, despite the government assurance on the continuation of Minimum Support Price (MSP) and APMC Mandi system and also asserting the willingness to address the concerns of the farmers. However, the farmers' unions have however decided to go ahead with Bharat Bandh on December 8 with several political parties across the country supporting the decision.

What are the farm laws?

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020 aims at freeing the farmers from the constraints of the state Agriculture Produce Market Committees whereby they would be able to sell their produce anywhere. Meanwhile, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 protects and empowers farmers to engage with processors, wholesalers, large retailers, exporters for farm services. This entails the provision of contract farming. The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020 specifies that the supply of foodstuffs including cereals, pulses, potato, edible oilseeds, and oils shall be regulated only under exceptional circumstances.

What are farmers' concerns?

Farmers are of the opinion that the laws will affect the MSP mechanism and the APMC Mandi system. Moreover, with the freeing of the farm sector, farmers think they will be left to the mercy of the private sector entities. However, the government has assured them that MSP and Mandi system will not be impacted and the laws would allow the farmers to sell their produce outside of the Mandis without the involvement of middlemen and commission agents who take away a substantial chunk of the revenue meant for farmers. However, the farmers are still free to sell their produce through the conventional medium of Mandis system. The government also contended that the Agricultural Budget and MSP has only increased during the Modi government keeping the interest of farmers in mind.

READ | Congress Dubs BJP 'anti-farmer' As Talks Continue To Arrive At A Consensus Amid Agitation

READ | Farmer Protests: Is India's Green Revolution 2.0 At Stake?