Kamal Haasan Drops Another Big Hint Welcoming Rajinikanth Into Politics

Actor turned politician Makkal Needhi Maiam President Kamal Kamal Haasan has hinted at welcoming superstar Rajinikanth into politics again. At an event on Thursday at Trichy when Kamal Haasan shared the stage with senior journalist N Ram, Kamal Haasan spoke about his friend and counterpart Rajinikanth, who promised that he would start his own political party.

"I will want my friend Rajinikanth to help Thamizh Nadu because it has helped him. He is now a proud Thamizhian despite being born elsewhere", said actor politician Kamal Haasan during the show.

Rajinikanth had earlier announced in December 2017 that he would make an entry into politics and he would start a political party when 'the war bugle is blown'. Whereas Kamal Haasan launched his political party Makkal Needhi Maiam in May 2018. Haasan had his party contest the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and gained 3.70 per cent of vote share.

Speculations of both southern superstars coming together

There were speculations about both of them coming together in politics, during the Kamal 60 show when Rajinikanth said that a wonder would happen in 2021 and people will witness it. The next day, both the superstars made similar statements that they would come together when the need arose for the betterment of Tamil Nadu. The buzz was on for a week before things calmed down to normal once again.

When reporters asked Kamal Haasan again what kind of help should Rajinikanth give to Tamil Nadu, Kamal Haasan said "Every Tamilian should do it, all should have that share and they are liable to do that. They have to invest and work hard. People in top positions and well off should do accordingly. Tamil Nadu should be placed where it should be. Its the duty of everyone and his duty as well."

With Rajinikanth's 'Darbar' movie release, two movies are already in the pipeline for the 70-year-old superstar and a movie is been signed already. Though there are also speculations about Rajinikanth launching is a party in the middle of 2020 to contest the 2021 assembly elections.

