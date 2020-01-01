Supriya Sule Slams BJP Over Hike In Rail Fares, LPG Price; Asks Govt To Control Inflation

Nationalist Congress Party's Member of Parliament Supriya Sule on Wednesday took to her official Twitter handle and slammed the Narendra Modi-led central government for increasing the prices of Railway fare and Non Subsidised LPG (liquefied petroleum gas).

2020 begins with a piece of bad news for the common man as Railway Fare and the prices of Non Subsidised Gas Cylinders have increased...1/2 pic.twitter.com/o6SbYSHozJ — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 1, 2020

She further expressed concern over the condition of the common man due to inflation, unemployment and the slow economic growth. She also stated that economic reforms are the need of the hour to address the issues of inflation. She also urged Prime Minister's office to work on ways to control inflation as the masses need concrete economic reforms, rather than incarceration.

With Inflation and unemployment on one hand and slow economic growth hand, the backbone of the common man will be broken. Economic reforms are needed to address the issue of Inflation..2/2 — Supriya Sule (@supriya_sule) January 1, 2020

READ | Non-subsidised LPG hiked by Rs 19, aviation turbine fuel (ATF) goes up by 2.6%

Rise in LPG prices

The government announced a hike in the prices of non-subsidised LPG by Rs 19 and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) by more than 2 per cent. The rise in the prices of Liquid Petroleum Gas (LPG) is to Rs 714 per 14.2-kg cylinder from Rs 695 previously. On the other hand, aviation turbine fuel witnessed a rise of 2.6 per cent. The rise in prices of LPG on January 1 marks the fifth straight monthly increase in cooking gas prices since September 2019. In all, non-subsidised cooking gas prices have gone up by Rs 139.50 per cylinder in the last five months.

READ | Railways raises basic passenger fares nationwide: Railway order

Railway fare hike

The Ministry of Railways stated that it will hike fares on non-suburban tickets by 1 paise/km of journey effective from January 1, 2020. In an evening order on Tuesday, the state-run transporter informed that fare has been hiked by 1 paisa per km for ordinary non-AC trains, by 2 paise per km for mail and express trains (non-AC coach) and 4 paise per km for travel in AC classes.

The Ministry stressed that the last fare revision was carried out five years ago in 2014-15. “Subsequently, there has been a steady up-gradation and expansion of amenities, both off-board, and on-board. Indian Railways has continuously endeavored to augment passenger experience through modernization of coaches and provision of improved facilities over stations,” a statement said.

READ | Hike in rail fares, price of LPG cylinders will put common man into deeper financial crisis: Cong

READ | Hikes in rail fare, prices of LPG cylinders, Modi govt's new year gift to people: CPI(M)