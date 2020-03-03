The Debate
Babbul Supriyo Mocks Rahul Gandhi Over International Travel; Asks Him To Take Roaming Pack

Politics

The remarks come in retaliation to the former Congress President's advise to PM Modi asking him to give up on hatred and not social media

Written By Devarshi mankad | Mumbai | Updated On:
Babul Supriyo

Babul Supriyo has asked Rahul Gandhi to avail of international roaming packages to use data in order to save money during his numerous international trips. In a jibe at the former Congress President, Supriyo advised Gandhi to use the normal data packs in order to save money. Rahul Gandhi returned from abroad this weekend and was present for the resumption of the Parliament's Budget session.

READ: "This Sunday, Thinking Of Giving Up My Social Media Accounts": PM Modi's Big Announcement

Supriyo mocks Gandhi

In a tweet on Tuesday morning, Supriyo mocked Gandhi for his regular international trips, which was a reply to the latter's tweet asking the Prime Minister to "give up hatred, and not social media accounts." 

On Monday evening, the Prime Minister tweeted that he is thinking of quitting social media on Sunday, March 8. PM Modi mentioned the major social media websites - Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Youtube and will that he will be quitting those. 

READ: Rahul Gandhi Issues First Response To PM Modi's 'Thinking Of Giving Up Social Media' Tweet

READ: Surprise: Congress' Karti Chidambaram 'appreciates' PM Modi's 'quitting Social Media' Post

Meanwhile, Gaurav Bhatia remarked that if PM Modi quit social media, it would be a huge loss for the social media world and the common man. In his tweet, Bhatia stated that if there is one man who has very effectively used social media for nation-building, it is PM Modi.  

However, Karti Chidambaram appreciated the Prime Minister's move. Karti Chidambaram in his tweet said that the urge to give up social media is to be appreciated, as the toxicity of the medium is a bane. 

READ: What Will Cyber Warriors Do?: Sena Says PM Quitting Social Media Would 'orphan' Followers

 

First Published:
COMMENT
