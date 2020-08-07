Sushant Death Case: Bihar DY CM Sushil Kumar Modi Takes On Cong, Uddhav Govt Over Probe

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi took a dig at the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. He claimed that the Uddhav Thackeray-led government was under the influence of the Congress-Nationalist Congress Party in damaging the probe of the actor's ‘murder'. Asking Congress Member of Parliament Rahul Gandhi why he had not reminded the government of its duty, the politician suggested that the Congress should forego its hopes of winning the support of the people ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections.

Bihar Deputy CM takes jibe at Maharashtra govt, Congress

Also highlighting the ‘forced’ quarantine of Patna IPS officer Vinay Tiwari in Mumbai, Sushil Kumar Modi on Twitter wrote, “Why didn’t Rahul Gandhi remind the alliance of its duty when the Uddhav Thackeray government, under the pressure of Congress-NCP, damaged the investigation into the murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and tried to block the probe by putting IPS Officer in house arrest in Mumbai?”

He added, “Before speaking to the Congress leaders, he should have spoken to Sushant’s father. With Congress trying to protect Uddhav Thackeray and politicising the unfortunate demise, how are they expecting to win the support of the people of Bihar.”

कांग्रेस-एनसीपी के दबाव में काम करने वाली महाराष्ट्र की उद्धव ठाकरे सरकार जब उदीयमान अभिनेता सुशांत सिंह राजपूत की हत्या के मामले में लीपापोती करने में लगी हो और बिहार पुलिस को जांच करने से रोकने के लिए आइपीएस अधिकारी तक को मुम्बई में हाउस अरेस्ट किया जा रहा हो, — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 7, 2020

तब राहुल गांधी ने अपने दल की गठबंधन सरकार को राजधर्म क्यों नहीं बताया?

उन्हें बिहार प्रदेश कांग्रेस के नेताओं से बात करने से पहले सुशांत के पिता से बात करनी चाहिए थी। — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 7, 2020

कांग्रेस जब उद्धव सरकार को बचा रही है और एक युवा अभिनेता की दुखद मौत पर राजनीति कर रही है, तब किस मुँह से बिहार में जनता का समर्थन पाने की उम्मीद करती है? — Sushil Kumar Modi (@SushilModi) August 7, 2020

Earlier in the day, the Bihar government had accused th Mumbai Police of non-co-operation in the case, in its affidavit filed before the Supreme Court. It had also stated that ‘forcing’ cop Vinay Tiwari to undergo quarantine cast ‘serious aspersion’ on Mumbai Police. The government claimed that the Bihar Police was not provided details of the case like the post-mortem report.

Following the uproar, the Bihar government wrote to the Centre to order a CBI probe, which was accepted. The CBI has now registered a case against Rhea Chakraborty and others, named in the case of abetment to suicide and cheating by Sushant's father, in connection with the case.

