Sushant Death Case: Adhir Chowdhury Slams BJP For 'exploiting Case'; Alleges Poll Focus

Senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury on Thursday accused the BJP of exploiting Sushant Singh Rajput's death case and further alleged that the party is using the case for the upcoming Bihar elections. His statement comes at the backdrop of Rhea Chakraborty's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the drugs case on Tuesday. Rhea has been remanded for 14-day judicial custody.

Rebuking the treatment being given to Rhea, the senior Congress leader questioned the crime of the actress. He further demanded a fair probe, adding that everyone in the country wants justice for Sushant.

"I've said earlier as well, the way Rhea's case is happening, I don't know when Sushant will get justice. BJP is exploiting the case . I want to ask BJP if they are using Sushant's case for the Bihar Election. We don't know the crime of Rhea yet. In Bihar, they are saying that justice has been served as Rhea is behind the bars. Did the people of Bihar want this? They want justice for Sushant. We want justice for Sushant. We need to know the exact crime done by Rhea. Not by media trial but by the court," said the senior Congress leader.

Rhea in Byculla Jail

After being sent to 14-day judicial custody, Rhea Chakraborty, on Wednesday, has been kept in a separate prison cell room near general barracks on the ground floor of the Byculla prison, report sources. Apart from Rhea, her brother - Showik Chakraborty and four others have been sent to 14-day judicial custody by a Mumbai court after Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB)'s 4-day custody ended. Both siblings have moved the sessions court seeking bail, which will be heard on Thursday.

Rhea's bail petition in Sessions Court

In the bail plea filed in the Sessions Court, it has been argued that Rhea is innocent and has been falsely implicated in this case. Her counsels contended that the offense was bailable citing that no drugs or psychotropic substances were seized. Claiming that Section 27A of the NDPS Act was applied without evidence, they disputed the charge that Rhea had financed the illicit traffic of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances. Moreover, the advocates maintained that there is no allegation of their client procuring or financing any drug outside of the period during which she was in a relationship with the Dil Bechara actor.

The petition alleged that she was interrogated on September 6, 7 and 8 in the absence of any female constable of officer, which it observed was in violation of a Supreme Court directive. Recalling that even the NCB had reportedly admitted that Rhea was cooperating with the investigation, her counsels termed her arrest as "unwarranted". Revealing that the accused apprehends a serious risk to her life in prison, they assured the court that she was willing to cooperate with the investigative agency. Additionally, she agreed to abide by any reasonable terms and conditions imposed by the Sessions Court.

