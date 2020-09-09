Sushant's Sister Shweta Kirti Stands With Republic TV, Questions Arrest Of Reporters

Late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti has expressed her support of Republic TV through her tweet in response to the 'illegal arrest' of reporter for doing their job. Earlier on Wednesday, Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. The reporting team was following a journalistic lead in an investigative assignment in Karjat, Raigad and were apprehended for questioning the security guard of the Chief Minister's farmhouse.

Shweta has tweeted that "to know the truth" is our right as she questioned the "resistance" by the Maharashtra Government in ascertaining the truth. Her tweet is in response to Sushant's close friend Smita Parikh's observation that a 'satyagrah' is needed, just like in 1947, to fight for basic rights.

We just want to know the truth, why there is so much resistance in that! This is our Right! #SatyagrahForSSR https://t.co/ibeqxDDOz7 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) September 9, 2020

While the truth of the late actor's mysterious death is being investigated by premier agencies like the CBI, ED and NCB, the campaign for justice for Sushant had its first victory on Tuesday with the confession and subsequent arrest of the late actor's last girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. During her interrogation with the Narcotics Control Bureau, Rhea admitted that she was consuming not just marijuana, but also hard drugs.

Further, she also admitted to ‘procuring drugs’ along with her brother Showik, who has also been arrested by NCB. This is another major disclosure made by her, apart from reportedly taking the names of Bollywood stars who were also consuming drugs. Sushant's sister Shweta Singh Kirti had then taken to her Twitter handle and thanked God for bringing them closer to justice.

Republic reporting team jailed

Republic Media Network’s reporter Anuj Kumar, video journalist Yashpaljit Singh and Ola cab driver Pradeep Dilip Dhanavade have been taken into illegal police custody by the Maharashtra Police. In what is the biggest clampdown on the right to report, the Republic team was apprehended and thrown into jail for 4 days after making an inquiry with a security guard of a certain residence. Furthermore, the Republic team was not only denied any legal representation before being sent to 4 days of custody but also not given the remand copy.

Republic Media Network firmly stands by its team and will take every legal recourse available to fight for justice. We will raise this at every forum and campaign till justice is done.

