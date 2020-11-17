Sushil Modi Wasn't Letting BJP Leaders Rise, Was More Nitish's Associate: RJD's Tiwari

After the scathing attack on former Congress president Rahul Gandhi, RJD veteran leader Shivanand Tiwari on Tuesday opened up on BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi not getting the Deputy Chief Minister's post which he held since Nitish rejoined the NDA. Speaking to ANI, Shivanand Tiwari said that Sushil Modi's role had "become less of BJP's and more of Nitish Kumar's associate."

'He was not allowing other BJP leaders to rise'

"I think that's why BJP cut him off this time. He wasn't allowing other BJP leaders to rise. He used to speak on all topics daily and couldn't live without appearing in newspaper/TV," the RJD leader said. Clarifying that he does not any animosity with the BJP leader, Shivanand Tiwari said Sushil Modi "is like my younger brother." However, in his opinion, Sushil Kumar Modi's "personality used to reflect a lack of depth" and this is the reason BJP leadership did not give him a post in the state cabinet this time.

Tiwari's remarks made during interviews with TV channels about the Congress party prompted calls for his ouster from the RJD. "Congress shackled the 'Mahagathbandhan' with chains in the assembly elections. It contested 70 seats but did not hold even 70 rallies. Rahul Gandhi visited Bihar on three days and addressed two rallies a day. Priyanka Gandhi was not seen at all. When electioneering was at its peak, he was picnicking with Priyanka Gandhi in Shimla," Tiwari, who is considered close to RJD supremo Lalu Prasad and is part of its old guard, said.

Meanwhile, The BJP has dropped as Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Kumar Modi, a veteran leader. While the fate of Sushil Modi who is a member of the state's legislative council remains unclear, the party has handpicked two of its MLAs Tarkishore Prasad and Renu Devi to be the Deputy CMs

Kumar, on his part, sought to steer clear of the speculations around his former deputy and replied curtly when approached with queries by journalists, saying "This is the BJP's decision. You should pose your questions to the BJP leadership". The 14 ministers sworn in on Monday included seven from BJP, five from JD(U) and one each from HAM and VIP. The RJD-led 'Mahagathbandhan' boycotted the ceremony claiming the public mandate in the elections was against the NDA but it was altered by "fraud".

