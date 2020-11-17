Ankita Lokhande, Kapoor family celebrate Bhai Dooj; stars miss siblings & post sweet pics

The nation has been immersed in festive spirit with Diwali being celebrated over the last few days. After occasions like Dhanteras, Laxmi Pooja, one of the last rituals to be marked was Bhai Dooj. The celebrities of the film industry like Ankita Lokhande and the Kapoor performed rituals on the occasion that celebrates the bond between a brother and sister.

Bollywood celebrates Bhai Dooj

Ankita Lokhande posted pictures from the Bhai Dooj celebrations, where she was seen performing rituals with her brother. Even her father, and boyfriend Vicky Jain were present, with Ankita applying ‘tilak’ on their foreheads and other rituals. The Manikarnika star also conveyed greetings for 'Padwa' or New Year that is also marked at the time of Diwali.

The Kapoor family also celebrated Bhai Dooj. While the younger generation of cousins like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Ranbir Kapoor usually participate in festivals with fanfare, they have been busy with work this time. However, the seniors that came together for the rituals.

Kareena’s father Randhir Kapoor, his brother Rajeev Kapoor gathered at their sister Rima Jain’s residence. Randhir Kapoor also wrote that they missed their siblings Rishi Kapoor and Ritu Nanda, who both passed away earlier this year.

Rima Jain's actor-sons Armaan Jain and Aadar Jain were als clicked.

Stars miss siblings on Bhai Dooj

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Ranbir Kapoor could also not be together for Bhai Dooj, and the former made up for it with their selfie.

The others stars of the film industry also recalled their memories with siblings, as they could not manage to be together for Bhai Dooj.

With Saif Ali Khan shooting, with family in Dharamshala, Soha Ali Khan shared a lovely candid snap with him.

Anushka Sharma and Richa Chadha posted snaps from when they were little to wish their brothers.

Preity Zinta showcased the love she received from her brothers, as they kissed her on her cheeks in a photo. The actor wrote that she was ‘grateful’ to grow up with brothers as there was never a ‘dull moment’, terming it ‘three is better than two.’

