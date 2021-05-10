Suvendu Adhikari Adds Unexpected Olive Branch While Warning CM Mamata As West Bengal's LoP

Taking charge as the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari on Monday, promised that he would work to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state. With a grim law & order situation allegedly prevailing in Bengal since TMC's victory in the state, Adhikari - who trumped CM Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram - asserted that he would raise his voice against the violence going on in the state. Notably, fighting TMC chief Mamata Banerjee in his stronghold - Nandigram - Adhikari secured victory by 1,736 votes in a battle that went down to the wire.

Issuing his first comment after being appointed by the LoP, Suvendu Adhikari told ANI, "I will work to fulfil the expectations of the people of the state. I will help govt for its positive efforts but also raise my voice against the violence going on in the state."

On the CID probe into the Sitalkuchi firing incident, Adhikari remarked that CID holds the jurisdiction to investigate the matter as the CRPF and CISF fall under the Home Ministry. The former TMC leader added that the CID is carrying out the probe on Mamata Banerjee's direction as the agency issued notices to 4 CISF constables, 1 CISF inspector & 1 CISF deputy commandant in connection with the firing incident.

The govt had formed an SIT to probe the incident where 5-6 people were killed by CISF firing amid polls. TMC has accused the Central Armed Police Forces of committing a "cold-blooded murder" besides injuring three other innocent people in the Sitalkuchi, while the BJP has held TMC responsible alleging that a TMC mob gheraoed the Central forces.

Suvendu Adhikari elected LoP

Nandigram MLA and BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari were elected as the Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Assembly on Monday morning as 43 TMC leaders were sworn into Mamata Banerjee's cabinet. The decision was taken in a meeting of the newly-elected BJP MLAs which was also attended by state WB president Dilip Ghosh and central observers Ravi Shankar Prasad and Bhupender Yadav. Adhikari was perceived as a leading contender for the post after he defeated TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram.

Sending best wishes to Suvendu Adhikari as he begins his new role of leading the Opposition, BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya rubbed salt on Mamata Banerjee's wounds from the Nandigram defeat. Malviya remarked that Adhikari's presence as the LoP would serve Mamata Banerjee as a 'constant reminder' of her 'status as a CM' who could not win her own seat.

West Bengal Cabinet List Out

In a big development on Monday, 43 TMC leaders were sworn in as Ministers in the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government. 24 Cabinet Ministers, 10 Ministers of State (Independent charge), and 9 Ministers of State were administered the oath of office and secrecy by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar at the Raj Bhavan in Kolkata. While Banerjee has retained many of her previous colleagues, the fresh faces in the Cabinet include Bankim Chandra Hazra, Rathin Ghosh, Pulak Roy and Biplab Mitra. Read full list here