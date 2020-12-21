Suvendu Adhikari To Start His Bengal Campaign On Dec 24; Will Hold A 'padyatra' In Kanthi

Springing into action, newly inducted BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari will begin his campaign for Bengal polls on December 24, said sources on Monday. Furthermore, Adhikari is set to hold a padayatra from Kanthi - a town in Midnapore district. Adhikari, along with 6 MLAs, 1 MP, and 16 other grassroots leaders joined the saffron party's folds in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah's presence on Sunday in Midnapore.

Suvendu Adhikari & 23 others join BJP in Amit Shah's presence; thunders 'Bhaipo Hatao'

Suvendu: 'They say I am betrayer, who are they?'

Addressing the massive crowds at Midnapore College Ground, Adhikari said, " When I got COVID, those for whom I worked for 20 years didn't even ask about my health. But Amit ji asked about my health. Mukul Roy, with whom I have worked before, said 'Suvendu don't undermine your self-respect. Come here to BJP, we will live with our self-respect'," adding, " I have joined BJP to work for the party, whatever will order I will follow."

Recalling his journey with Mamata Banerjee, Adhikari thundered, " In 1999 I joined the TMC and we had a great role to bring a new wave. They are calling me traitor, what are they? BJP will be the party that will form the party in 2019. where there is no faith, belief, why should I be there? Central Govt funds not letting to get for the people. If there won't be the same govt at the Centre and state, then West Bengal is lost".

Suvendu quits TMC

On December 17, Suvendu Adhikari officially quit the Trinamool party on Thursday. Tendering his resignation to TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, he had also quit from his MLA post - which has now been accepted by Speaker Biman Banerjee. Adhikari - the mastermind of 2007 Nandigram agitation - holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts. He had been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and had skipped cabinet meetings. After the breakdown of talks, Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post of Transport minister after quitting as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, saying it was 'difficult to work in TMC'.

Shah's 2-day tour

On Sunday, after completing his 2-day in West Bengal, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed a press conference in Birbhum - lashing out at the Trinamool - claiming that the party is working only for the 'nephew' (Abhishek Banerjee). Shah, during his visit, held a massive roadshow in West Bengal's Bolpur where thousands of people gathered on the roads of Birbhum to welcome the Home Minister with firecrackers, flowers, and chants of Jai Shri Ram. Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the BJP along with 23 other grassroots leaders lashed out at Trinamool saying, 'TMC and Bengal is not one family's fiefdom', urging his followers to join him. West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

