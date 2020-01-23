Subramanian Swamy Asks SC To Direct Govt On Declaration Of Ram Setu As Historical Monument

In a petition to the Supreme Court on Thursday, BJP leader Subramanian Swamy has sought an early hearing of his application to declare Ram Setu as an ancient historical monument of India.

Earlier in the day, the SC had told Swamy that his plea will be considered after three months and also directed the Central government to take a final call on the matter by filing an affidavit.

"Mention after three months. After three months we will look into this," a bench of Chief Justice SA Bobde had said.

In his petition, Subramanian Swamy had urged the Supreme Court to pass an order and direct the "Union of India along with National Monuments Authority (NMA) to declare Ram Setu as a National Monument and of National Importance."

The BJP leader had also urged the top court to direct the "Union of India to engage Geological Survey of India and Archeological Survey of India to conduct a detailed survey with respect to Ram Setu as an Ancient Monument of National Importance."

Taking to Twitter, Subramanian Swamy shared the Supreme Court's order and expressed hope that the decision will be taken within three months of time.

Today CJI in SC directed Govt to file a counter to my affidavit demanding designation of Rama Setu as Ancient Heritage Monument and said due to the heavy load of the Court, CJI Bench will hear my WP three months hence. I hope GOI will no more delay or waffle on the this& file. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) January 23, 2020

SC postpones Swamy's plea

The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will consider after three months the plea of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy seeking a direction to the Centre for declaring 'Ram Setu' as a national heritage monument.

Ram Setu is a chain of limestone shoals between coasts of India and Sri Lanka. According to the epic Ramayana, the Ram Sethu bridge was built by the 'Vanara army' to rescue Sita, who was kidnapped by Ravana.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde took note of the submissions of Swamy that his interim application be listed for urgent hearing for declaring the Sethu a national heritage monument by the Archaeological Survey of India.

"You please mention this after three months. We will entertain this then," the bench which also comprised justices S A Nazeer and Sanjiv Khanna said.

