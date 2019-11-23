Dr. Subramanian Swamy Slams Shiv Sena Amid New Govt Formation In Maha, Here's His Message

Senior BJP MP Dr. Subramanian Swamy tweeted out his 'message to the nation,' as Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the CM of Maharashtra on Saturday. In his message, he passed a blistering insult to the Shiv Sena saying that anyone who tries to split or break the Hindutva movement will be split instead. His tweet comes hours after sources reported that 22 Shiv Sena MLAs have broken away to support the BJP-led government in Maharashtra.

Message to the Nation: If you risk splitting the Hindutva movement you will be split — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 23, 2019

Mahayuti vs Maha Vikas Agadhi alliance

The BJP-Shiv Sena's 'Mahyuti' of 35 years fell out at the state-level, after Maharashtra Assembly polls with Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray insisting a 50-50 sharing of Chief Minister post for 2.5 years and portfolios and Fadnavis refusing to these demands. The Shiv Sena then broke away from their 'Hindutva movement' partners and allied with the NCP-Congress combination to form a new alliance - 'Maha Vikas Aghadi'. NCP leader Ajit Pawar betrayed the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance by taking oath as deputy CM of Maharashtra on Saturday and claiming that all 54 NCP MLAs' support the BJP-NCP alliance.

From day 1, I had pleaded for steps so that Hindutva forces do not get split even to the extent of sacrificing the CM post. But to no avail. So only retaliation to protect mainstream Hindutva was to split the splitters. BTs disappointed — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) November 23, 2019

Dr. Subramanian Swamy came out to support the BJP-NCP alliance saying that the only way to safeguard mainstream Hindutva was to split those that were trying to create a divide in the larger Hindutva movement. Earlier this week, Dr. Subramanian Swamy had spoken to Republic TV and cast aspersions over the stability of the Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP alliance."We will see how long this is stable. Because there has been a lot of zigzagging and people talking to A, B, C, D, F, G and all that. But I think we have a sad situation of a division in the Hindutva movement," he had said. Now in his recent tweets, he has taken a dig at the 'splitters' stating that this was their retaliation to them.

Sudden turn of events

Pulling the biggest stunner in Maharashtra politics, Devendra Fadnavis took oath as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra in the presence of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan around 8 AM. NCP leader Ajit Pawar was sworn in as his Deputy CM. With Fadnavis taking oath as the next CM the BJP with 105 seats, NCP with 54 seats, independent MLAs and allies will combine to form the next government in Maharashtra. Final government strength is still awaited.

