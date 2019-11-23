Maharashtra Govt Twist: Paresh Rawal Reacts To Subramanian Swamy's 'Message To The Nation'

The BJP-NCP government took charge in Maharashtra on Saturday after the President's rule, imposed in the state a fortnight ago, was revoked at 5.47 am. According to a Home Ministry notification, President Ram Nath Kovind issued the proclamation for revocation of the central rule this morning. The gazette notification to this effect was issued by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla at 5.47 am. Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) Devendra Fadnavis and Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Ajit Pawar took oath as the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Maharashtra after the President's rule was revoked. Reacting to the same, Senior BJP leader Subramanian Swamy wrote a 'Message to the Nation', which read "If you risk splitting the Hindutva moment you will be split". Retweeting the same, actor Paresh Rawal said that the leader was 'absolutely correct'.

READ: Maharashtra Govt Twist: Jaaved Jaaferi posts an 'unanswerable question'

Paresh Rawal tweets

After taking an oath, Fadnavis said, "I wish to thank PM Modi and Amit Shah Ji for giving me the opportunity for serving the state. When Shiv Sena started making efforts to make an alliance outside, it ended up in President's rule. It is not good a state like Maharashtra be under President's rule for so long. Hence I wish to thank NCP's Ajit Pawar for taking the decision to provide a stable government in the state."

READ: PM Modi Exudes Confidence For The 'bright Future' Of Maharashtra, As BJP-NCP Form Govt

On Friday night, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut exuded confidence that Uddhav Thackeray will swear-in as the Chief Minister of Maharashtra, amid a political deadlock. Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. On Wednesday, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

READ: Devendra Fadnavis Takes Oath As Maha CM, Calls Sena-Cong-NCP Alliance As 'Khichdi Govt'

READ: BIG TWIST: Sharad Pawar Says 'Ajit Pawar's Decision Not NCP', As BJP-led Maha Govt Forms