Tajinder Bagga Trolls China After Taiwan-plastering Its Embassy: 'I Stand With One China'

After mocking China by putting up large posters of Taiwan's National Day outside China's embassy complex in New Delhi, BJP leader Tajindar Pal Singh Bagga has again taken a swipe at India's expansionist communist neighbour over its so-called 'One China' policy.

Spokesperson of the Chinese Embassy in India Ji Rong opposed the move of Bagga putting up posters of Taiwan National Day, by stating that any individual trying to create 'two Chinas' or 'One China, one Taiwan' violates the Indian Government's position. In response to Rong's tweet, Bagga poked the Chinese Embassy spokesperson by saying that as an Indian he stands with 'one China', 'one Taiwan', 'one Tibet', 'one Hong Kong', 'one Xinjiang'.

As as Indian I still stand with One China, 1 Taiwan, 1 Tibet,1 HongKong,1 Xinjiang https://t.co/3FabuTmF8U — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) October 10, 2020

China seems to be infuriated as despite its instructions to Indian media persons to 'stick to Indian government's stance on Taiwan' while reporting on the upcoming 'National Day of Taiwan', Bagga had put up large posters in the Chinese embassy complex making a mockery of the instructions by the Chinese embassy.

Chinese embassy's diktat

The letter by Chinese Embassy asked Indian media to not violate 'One China policy', shockingly ordering India to not refer to Taiwan as a 'country or nation' or Taiwan's 'leader' as 'President'.

“Taiwan is an inalienable part of China’s territory...All countries that have diplomatic relations with China should firmly honour their commitment to the One-China policy, which is also the long-standing official position of the Indian government,” the letter said.

The Chinese embassy said it “appreciates the good faith and efforts by friends from the media”, and was “willing to maintain communication with media friends on China-related reports”.

Reacting on the letter by the Chinese Embassy, Taiwan embassy upheld India's love and support towards Taiwan and responded by saying 'get lost' to the Chinese embassy's diktat.

So many friends from #India🇮🇳 are ready to join in celebrating #TaiwanNationalDay🇹🇼. Our hearts are touched in #Taiwan by this wonderful support. Thank you! When I say I like India, I really mean it. "Get Lost" Minister JW pic.twitter.com/4UbKyz6qXK — 外交部 Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ROC (Taiwan) 🇹🇼 (@MOFA_Taiwan) October 9, 2020

Taiwan celebrated its national day on October 10, Saturday. The country has been striving for complete freedom from the Chinese communist regime. On the occasion of the national day, Taiwan also decided to introduce a new passport to clearly distinguish between Chinese and Taiwanese passport holders and as an assertion of independence from the authoritative Chinese rule.

