Tamil Nadu Assembly Session Venue Changed, To Take Place At Kalaivanar Arangam Next Week

Tamil Nadu's Legislative Assembly Session is likely to be held in Kalaivanar Arangam, Chennai. In view of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the session will take place for three days starting September 14. While the last assembly session was adjourned on March 24, before the lockdown. Speaker of the Assembly P. Dhanapal said that all COVID-19 norms will be followed throughout the 3-days Legislative Assembly session. The major reason to consider Kalaivanar Arangam for the session is because of its multi-purpose auditorium which offers ample space to ensure social distancing norms.

"We have inspected the Kalaivanar Arangam following a request to identify a safe venue to hold the assembly session due to the threat posed by Covid-19. Nothing has been finalised. The decision (on temporarily shifting the venue) will be made known," said Dhanapal.

Tamil Nadu Assembly Session begins on Sep 14

Tamil Nadu Assembly session will take place from September 14 to September 16. Dhanapal informed that on September 14, the session will be adjourned after paying tribute 21 people including former President Pranab Mukherjee, J Anbazhagan, Vasanthakumar, and all the people who died due to COVID-19. All the MLAs from Tamil Nadu participating in the session will undergo the COVID-19 test before 72-hours. Apart from MLAs, journalists and other staff members who will be participating in the TN Assembly session will also have to get the COVID-19 test.

COVID-19 situation in Tamil Nadu

Although the nation-wide COVID-19 lockdown has been lifted, the number of positive cases is still increasing day by day in the country. So far, around 42,80,422 positive COVID-19 cases have been recorded in India. In Tamil Nadu, a total of 4,69,256 Corona cases were reported out of which 7,925 died. As per the latest reports released by MOHFW, in the past 24 hours, 5776 new cases and 89 deaths have been recorded. Until now 4,10,116 people have successfully recovered from the virus in Tamil Nadu.

