Tamil Nadu BJP Functionary Kalyanaraman Held Under Goondas Act For Repeated Offences

The Coimbatore district collector on Thursday booked Tamil Nadu BJP functionary R Kalyanaraman under the 'Goondas Act' on recommendation from the state police to ensure he does not get bail in a case of hate speech.

Coimbatore superintendent of police (SP), A Arularasu claimed that Kalyanaraman is a 'habitual offender' with eight cases pending against him, out of which, he has secured bail in two cases. He directed the district collector to invoke the Goondas Act to restrict him from seeking bail. The Collector’s order stated Kalyanaraman was found to be indulging in activities, prejudicial to the maintenance of public order and public peace.

Multiple cases of hate speech against Kalyanaraman

The 54-year-old former BJMM National Secretary is presently held at Gobichettipalayam sub-jail, after his arrest for making provocative comments against Islam while addressing party cadre in Mettupalayam on January 30. He had appealed for bail in the case, but his petition was dismissed by the Coimbatore Principal District and Sessions Court on Wednesday. After invoking the Goondas Act, Kalyanaraman will be shifted to the Coimbatore Central Prison.

The Goondas Act refers to the Tamil Nadu Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Bootleggers, Drug Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, Forest Offenders, Sand Offenders, Slum-Grabbers and Video Pirates Act, 1982. The law ensures year-long preventive detention to habitual offenders.

Kalyanaraman was booked again on Thursday in a separate case by the Coimbatore police under section 505 (statements creating enmity) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for delivering a provocative speech during a pro-CAA protest at Rathnapuri in March last year. Police had registered a case against him for hate speech but he was not arrested for nearly a year. After his arrest, police produced the documents at Judicial Magistrate Court - II.

