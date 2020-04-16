Tamil Nadu CM Calls COVID-19 A 'disease From Wealthy'; Praises Journalists For Coverage

As India continues if the battle against Coronavirus, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Thursday termed the virus as a "disease from wealthy people and not from poor". He further added that the virus did not generate in the state and it was imported from other countries.

"It is a disease from wealthy people not from the poor. It was brought here by the rich who travelled abroad and other states in the or country. People are afraid to talk to wealthy people due to the spread of this disease. This virus was not generated in Tamil Nadu," said Palaniswami in a video conference.

The Chief Minister further praised journalists for COVID-19 coverage and announced treatment assistance in case they get infected from the virus and Rs 5 lakh compensation if they succumbed to the disease.

"All you people are extensively covering COVID-19 cases, you have to visit various places for coverage. While doing so, if any one of you gets infected with this virus, our government will look after you. The state government would bear the treatment expenses if any of the accredited journalists contracts coronavirus," he said.

"We will provide all medical and financial help to you. Even after this, if any one of you succumbs to this disease, recognised journalist from the government of Tamil Nadu will get a Rs 5 lakh compensation," he added.

With 25 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Tamil Nadu on Thursday, the state tally of virus-infected people has risen to 1267. He informed that Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Relief Fund has received Rs 134.64 crore to undertake various measures in the fight against COVID-19. The Chief Minister further thanked all the people for showing their support to the state government in the COVID-19 battle and contributing generously towards the relief fund.

"In Tamil Nadu, we have 27 COVID-19 laboratories. Around 5,590 tests are being done every day. 25 more people have detected positive for coronavirus today, taking the state tally of COVID-19 positive cases to 1267," said Palaniswami.

As per the latest data, there are 12,759 confirmed COVID-19 cases in India out of which 1514 persons have recovered and 420 casualties have been reported. India has suspended all visas and barred travel from Afghanistan, Philippines, EU, UK, China, Malaysia and mandatory 14-day quarantine from several other countries. PM Modi has extended the lockdown till May 3, with a relaxation possibility in non-COVID hotspots after April 20.

(with inputs from ANI)