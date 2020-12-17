Tamil Nadu CM EPS Claims "Kamal Haasan Spoiling Families Via Big Boss Show"; Actor Retorts

Taking a jibe at Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palaniswamy (EPS) on Thursday, alleged that the 66-year-old actor-turned-politician who hosted 'Big Boss Tamil' was 'spoiling families through the show'. Claiming that Haasan has just entered politics after retiring from acting, EPS asked 'how could fulfill MGR's dream?'. Slamming Big Boss' content, he compared Haasan's movies to MGR's, opining that they did not have songs of social change.

EPS: 'Kamal Haasan spoiling TN families with Big Boss'

"He has just joined politics after retirement. What does he know? The person who is running Big Boss, if he joins politics, how will it be? No family watching it at home will be good. Can such a person appropriate Thalaivar (MGR)'s values? What is there in Big Boss?," he said at a public meeting. Kamal Haasan has been hosting Big Boss Tamil since 2017.

The CM added, "He, who is running Big Boss, is not going to work for social welfare. His job is to spoil good families only. There are so many good things to show on TV- river integration, agriculture schemes. Make songs that inculcate good values in people, as MGR did in his movies. Has he (Kamal Haasan) made one movie with songs about social change? If one sees his movies, that family is finished."

Kamal Haasan retorts

Retorting to the CM's jibe, the Vishwaroopam star said "Nice to know CM sees Big Boss". Haasan had recently proclaimed that his party will fulfill AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran's dream to establish Madurai as the second capital of Tamil Nadu. He has also, said that he will form a third front in the state, allying with parties other than AIADMK and DMK, open to allying with Rajinikanth's unnamed party, in the upcoming Tamil Nadu polls which will be held in April-May 2021.

முதல்வரும் பிக்பாஸ் பார்க்கிறார் என்பது மகிழ்ச்சியளிக்கிறது 🙂 — Kamal Haasan (@ikamalhaasan) December 17, 2020

Kamal Hasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam

The Vishwaroopam star had launched his party in a public meeting in Madurai in February 2018, saying that MNM will fill the vacuum in Tamil politics. He also launched his party flag which shows six interlocked hands which symbolised co-operation between the Southern states of India. In Lok Sabha elections, the party contested 36 seats but did not win any and also failed to open its account in the Tamil Nadu bypolls.

While both Kamal and Rajini have been open to alliance with each other, the Dravidian parties are also vying to ally with the susperstars. Though Kamal has actively campaigned for polls, Rajini has said that he will reveal his party's name on December 31, naming his office-bearers to his fans, promising to practice 'spiritual politics'. DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats.