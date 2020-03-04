Tamil Nadu: CM K Palaniswami Launches TN Health System Reform Programme In Chennai

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday launched a Tamil Nadu Health System Reform Programme (TNHSRP) in Chennai. According to reports, the programme aims at achieving result-oriented outcomes in healthcare delivery. Further, the programme cost Rs 2,857.03 crore, out of which Rs 1,999.90 crore is being funded by the World Bank via a loan, stated reports.

About the programme

As per reports, the Health System Reform Programme has a five-year target of improving quality of care, strengthening the management of non-communicable diseases (NCD) and injuries, and reducing inequities in reproductive and child health services. Further, there are a few proposed activities for the programme that includes- improving quality of care in all government health institutions, addressing quality of care in primary, secondary and tertiary-level facilities, NQAS and NABH quality accreditation of select hospitals and primary health centres, interventions for screening, diagnosis, treatment and management of NCDs, improved mental health programme, reduction of deaths due to road traffic accidents and strengthening of reproductive and child health programmes.

Along with it, the programme supports interventions to strengthen institutional and state capacity to achieve results. As per further reports, the TNHSRP will also promote population-based screening, treatment and follow-up for NCDs, and improve monitoring and evaluation.

Under the programme, the patients will be equipped with the knowledge and skills to self-manage their conditions. In order to address mental health, lab services and health provider capacity will also be strengthened. Further, in order to tackle road injuries, the programme will improve in-hospital care, strengthen protocols, strengthen the 24x7 trauma care services and establish a trauma registry.

TN CM inaugurates the programme

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami inaugurated the health programme on behalf of the Public Welfare and Family Welfare Department in Chennai. Taking to Twitter, the Chief Minister posted a video of the same.

