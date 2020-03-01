Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami Announces Additional 1,650 Medical College Seats From 2021-22

After laying the foundation stone of a proposed government medical college in Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Sunday said that the state will admit 1,650 more students to its medical colleges from the academic year 2021-22 in addition to 3,250 seats filled at present. He further said that Rs 1,200 crore has been allocated in the 2020-21 budget in this regard.

Will protect the minorities in the state, CM Palaniswami

Extending his support to the minorities in the state, Palaniswami said that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government will protect the minorities and urged them not to believe in rumours spread for political purposes. Tamil Nadu CM further informed that the state government has secured permission to build 11 more medical colleges with an outlay of Rs 4,500 crore to Rs 5,000 crore. He also thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning 11 new medical colleges.

Funds released for Ramanathapuram Govt Medical College, Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan who was also present at the function said that Rs 23 crore has already been released for building the Ramanathapuram Government Medical College as the first installment of the central government's share. He said the Centre has decided to revise the teacher-student ratio and increase postgraduate seats in medical education in the country.

During the last five years, more than 14,500 postgraduate seats have been created. According to him, the medical education is moving towards competence-based learning and there should be sharing of the best practices between various medical colleges and states for overall improvement in the area.

About the central govt scheme to establish medical colleges

Last year in August Prime Minister Narendra Modi had given approval for the establishment of 75 additional government medical colleges by 2021-22 attached with existing district/referral hospitals under Phase-III of the ongoing Centrally Sponsored scheme. The New medical colleges will be set up in under-served areas having no medical college; with at least 200-bedded District Hospital. The preference will be given to Aspirational Districts and District Hospital with 300 beds.

