All-women Crew Runs Rajya Rani Express Ahead Of International Women's Day

Ahead of the International Women's Day, the Rajya Rani Express on Sunday, March 1, was operated by an all women-crew. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and shared a video of women running the train. In the 48-second-video, a railway motor woman is navigating the train from Bengaluru to Mysuru.

He further stated that the "Railways motor woman is expertly navigating the train through the interiors of the nation."

Towards Empowering Women: Commemorating the upcoming International Women’s Day, Rajya Rani Express train between Bengaluru & Mysuru was run by an all women crew today.



Watch Railways motorwoman expertly navigate the train through the interiors of our nation. pic.twitter.com/TLPF8PHfma — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) March 1, 2020

Netizens laud initiative

This is honourable for all the women..& this will inspire all of us... thank u sir @PiyushGoyal — Anamikagupta (@Anamika58916172) March 1, 2020

Hats off to these Brave ladies ! Please make sure they have been given personal protective tools/equipment also, to perform their duty. — jkpatel (@JKPatel0245) March 1, 2020

Bhartiye naari sabhi pe bhaari🙏👍🙏 — Vansh Aggarwal (@VanshAg49290450) March 1, 2020

So inspiring to see how women are making their role in all sectors🥰 — Ratan Sunitha (@RatanSunitha) March 1, 2020

