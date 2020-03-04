The Debate
All-women Crew Runs Rajya Rani Express Ahead Of International Women's Day

General News

Ahead of the International Women's Day, the Rajya Rani Express on Sunday, March 1, was operated by an all women-crew 

Written By Manjiri Chitre | Mumbai |
Rajya Rani Express

Ahead of the International Women's Day, the Rajya Rani Express on Sunday, March 1, was operated by an all women-crew. Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal took to Twitter and shared a video of women running the train. In the 48-second-video, a railway motor woman is navigating the train from Bengaluru to Mysuru. 

He further stated that the "Railways motor woman is expertly navigating the train through the interiors of the nation." 

Netizens laud initiative

 Read: Kashi Mahakal Express receives overwhelming response on maiden run

 Read: 'Women won’t be empowered by handling social media acc': Priyanka Chaturvedi on PM's tweet

 

Read: Women's Day 2020: Schoolgirl turns collector for a day, netizens say 'great initiative'

Read: Railway Ministry shares horrifying TikTok video of train stunt gone wrong, issues advisory

