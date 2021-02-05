Tamil Nadu Govt Announces Rs 12,110 Crore Farm Loan Waiver Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK government in Tamil Nadu on Friday announced waiver of Rs 12,110 crore farm loans availed by 16.43 lakh farmers from cooperative banks. Making the announcement in the state assembly, the Chief Minister said the scheme would come into immediate effect and the required financial allocation would be made by his government, PTI reported.

He said the AIADMK was the only party that fulfils promises and also comes up with fresh welfare measures. Targeting the opposition DMK, he said the party had promised two acres of land, but failed to implement. The mega announcement comes months ahead of the Tamil Nadu assembly election.

The first day of the last assembly session under AIDMK's government on Tuesday saw high drama with the Opposition, led by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin arguing with Governor Banwarilal Purohit and walking out before his customary speech. The DMK will boycott the entire session, Stalin told reporters after leading the walkout.

Members of Congress, an ally of the DMK, sported a green headgear -in support of agitating farmers outside Delhi- and they too boycotted the Governor's address.

READ | Sasikala's return to TN: AMMK eyes grand celebration with helicopter & flower shower

READ | BJP gets district admin's nod for Rath Yatra in Bengal; TMC says matter is now sub-judice

TN Govt announces relief to farmers

Earlier this week, the state government had said that it will provide Rs 1,116.97 crore as input relief to about 11.43 lakh farmers, anticipating central assistance, for the crop loss of the farmers due to rains in January. The relief sum will be credited directly to their bank accounts, the Chief Minister said in a statement.

Meanwhile, farmers and trade unions in Tamil Nadu have been protesting against the Centre''s new farm laws as well as in support of the farmers opposing them in Delhi for the past two months.

Many protesters have taken out motorcycle rallies, carried the National flag and also placards with slogans condemning the farm laws in many parts of the state although police had declined permission for the procession. Such processions were held in Thanjavur, Coimbatore, Tiruchirappalli and Nagapattinam, among others in the last few days.

READ | Congress got Rs 139 cr donations in 2019-20; Sonia Gandhi gave Rs 50,000, Sibal Rs 3 cr

READ | PayPal to stop domestic payment services from April 1; plans to help Indian economy grow

(With PTI inputs)