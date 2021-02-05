Sasikala's Return To TN: AMMK Eyes Grand Celebration With Helicopter & Flower Shower

As expelled AIADMK leader VK Sasikala is all set to return to Tamil Nadu on February 8, preparations are underway for a grand celebration to welcome back the former Jayalialthaa aide. Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK), TTV Dhinakaran's party, has requested permission for a private helicopter to be used for a floral shower on Sasikala on her return to Chennai. Sasikala was discharged from Victoria Hospital following which she has been in isolation in Bengaluru. Earlier, Sasikala's nephew Dhinakaran claimed that a rousing reception would be provided to his aunt on her return to Tamil Nadu, with cadre lined up to welcome her all the way from Karnataka border to Chennai.

READ | VK Sasikala Set To Return To Tamil Nadu On February 7, AMMK Prepares For Grand Reception

READ | AIADMK Files Complaint Against Ousted Leader Sasikala For Using Car Bearing Party Symbol

VK Sasikala was formally released from jail on January 27 after having completed her sentence in the disproportionate assets case following which she was treated and discharged from Victoria hospital after testing positive for COVID-19. Sasikala was lodged in jail since February 2017 when the Supreme Court upheld her conviction by a special court in Bengaluru in a disproportionate assets case and sentenced her to four years imprisonment. Sasikala, who took over the reins of AIADMK after the death of Jayalalithaa in December 2016, was later removed from the party by then-Chief Minister K Palaniswami-led camp. Her relatives Ilavarasi and V N Sudhakaran were also serving a four-year jail term in the case.

It is pertinent to point out that Sasikala was expelled from the party soon after her conviction in the disproportionate assets case following which her return to the party-fold has also been ruled out on numerous occasions. The suspension of AIADMK functionaries from the party for welcoming back Sasikala from prison indicates the ruling government's no-compromise attitude towards the former Jaya aide. Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu is yet to be charted out and is likely to be decided by her family, as per inputs. Meanwhile, the expelled AIADMK leader is set to stay in Bengaluru after being discharged from the hospital.

READ | TN Govt Closing Jayalalithaa Memorial Before Sasikala's Return: Dinakaran's Insinuation

Tamil Nadu Assembly elections

Assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are due in April-May 2021 and the political parties have kickstarted their campaigns in full swing. While DMK's MK Stalin is eyeing becoming Chief Minister for the first time, CM E Palaniswami (EPS) is fighting for his re-election. The BJP will continue its alliance with AIADMK and was briefly courting the idea of engaging in talks with Stalin's estranged brother MK Alagiri. Meanwhile, Kamal Hassan has put a halt to his campaign trail due to leg surgery (which he is swiftly recovering from, according to his daughter's tweet who updated fans on the actor-politician's health). Superstar Rajinikanth who was about to launch his party this year caused a massive stir backed out due to health reasons after citing 'divine intervention'.

READ | AIADMK Functionary In Nilgiris Puts Up Posters Welcoming Back 'general Secretary' Sasikala

Sasikala's return to Tamil Nadu: AMMK requests permission for helicopter for floral shower