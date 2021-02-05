BJP Gets District Admin's Nod For Rath Yatra In Bengal; TMC Says Matter Is Now Sub-judice

In the latest development, the Bengal BJP unit received permission from the Nadia administration to hold Rath Yatra in the district in West Bengal starting from February 6, as per sources. The approval for the procession planned by the saffron party comes a day after a PIL was filed in the Calcutta HC to stop the Rath Yatra citing COVID-19 and issues related to maintenance of law & order. The ruling TMC, however, distanced itself from the matter and claimed that no permission was denied for BJP's political events in the state since July 2019. It further noted that the PIL filed at the HC regarding the Rath Yatra meant that the matter was sub-judice and that it had nothing to do with the issue.

GoWB has not denied permission to any Yatra, as claimed by @BJP4Bengal. They are indulging in malicious propaganda with neither substance nor truth.



BJP must show material evidence of GoWB denying permission to their Yatra. This is BJP’s attempt to claim victimhood. (1/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 5, 2021

A BJP functionary had sought permission from Chief Secy, whose office directed them to local authorities. Meanwhile, a PIL was also filed regarding the same in the High Court & the matter is now sub judice.



We thereby clarify that AITC has nothing to do with this issue. (2/2) — All India Trinamool Congress (@AITCofficial) February 5, 2021

Earlier, the West Bengal government had asked the state's BJP unit to approach the local authorities to seek permission for the proposed Parivartan Yatra in the poll-bound state. In reply to BJP's request seeking permission, West Bengal's special secretary asked them to approach the appropriate local authorities dealing with law and order to get a nod. The West Bengal government asked the BJP to write to the District Magistrates (DMs) and Superintendant of Police (SPs) with the route details of the yatra to get permission. As per reports, BJP is set to write a detailed letter to the authorities on Wednesday.

BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya categorically stated that it was the party's fundamental right to take out the Rath Yatra to be 'among the people'. Speaking to the media, Kailash Vijayvargiya noted that the Court had not pronounced a stay order on the Rath Yatra and hence the district administration couldn't stop the procession. The BJP leader further announced the party's decision to go ahead with the Rath Yatra as planned and revealed that party president JP Nadda will inaugurate the first Rath Yatra on February 6 following which Union Home Minister Amit Shah will inaugurate a yatra from Coochbehar on February 11.

BJP plans Rath Yatra in Bengal

"Five Rath Yatras will happen in West Bengal. One will happen in north Bengal also. We wish to hold Rath Yatras in all Assembly seats. We will inform the public about the manner in which Mamata's TMC has practiced corruption, violence, not allowing the Centre's benefits to reach the poor via these Rath Yatras. To make Bengal free of the mafias in coal, alcohol, sand, fake currency, gold sector, the BJP will hold Rath Yatras," Kailash Vijayvargiya said speaking to reporters on Sunday. "The government has learned a lesson that they would bear losses if permission is not granted. We hope to proceed with the Rath Yatra after taking permission. We also hope permission is granted for helicopters of our leaders to land in Bengal", he added.

