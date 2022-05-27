Tamil Nadu Union Min Condemns CM Stalin's 'inappropriate Conduct' During PM Modi's Visit

After Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin raked up several contentious issues while sharing the stage with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai, Union Minister L Murugan has now condemned the DMK leader's remarks. Slamming Stalin for his statements, Murugan said that the CM ‘'acted inappropriately for the position he holds.'’ He further accused the Tamil Nadu CM of trying to ‘cover-up misgovernance’ in the state.

“Hon'ble PM Sh. Narendra Modi Ji launched many developmental projects for Tamil Nadu and spoke with pride about rich Tamil culture and Tamil language. It's disgraceful to see how CMO Tamil Nadu Sh. MK Stalin has acted inappropriately for the position he holds,” L Murugan tweeted. Further slamming the TN CM for his actions, the Union Minister said that Stalin tried to turn the event into a “DMK rally.”

Hon'ble PM Sh.@narendramodi ji launched many developmental projects for Tamilnadu & spoke with pride about rich #Tamilculture and #Tamillanguage



It's disgraceful to see how @CMOTamilnadu Sh.@mkstalin has acted inappropriately for the position he holds. — Dr.L.Murugan (@Murugan_MoS) May 27, 2022

“For him, an event to commemorate development projects turned into a DMK rally. He is attempting to cover his misgovernance over the last year, but the people of Tamil Nadu are aware of his actions,” Murugan further said in a separate tweet. Earlier, Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai had also criticised CM Stalin over the event and stated that he utilised the platform for “petty politics.” Annamalai also claimed that he was ashamed of the 'appalling conduct' of CM Stalin.

'Want PM's support to Tamil Nadu': Stalin

L Murugan's remarks came after CM Stalin stirred controversy during his speech on Thursday while he was sharing the stage with PM Modi. The DMK leader welcomed PM Modi as the latter arrived in Chennai in order to lay foundation stones for several developmental projects. While addressing the event, CM Stalin stated that Tamil Nadu is a pioneer in social justice, equality, and women empowerment.

"After the DMK formed the government with the support of the people, this is the first time PM Modi is visiting the state. I welcome PM Narendra Modi who has come here to inaugurate several projects. Multiple infrastructure projects and three railway projects will be launched by the Prime Minister today. Tamil Nadu is a leading state in terms of economic growth. Our state is a pioneer in social justice and women empowerment also," Stalin said.

MK Stalin also placed a bunch of requests to PM Modi about an array of issues, appealing for Tamil to be made official in Union government offices and the Madras HC. He also insisted that the southern state has stood against NEET, and hoped that the PM would look into the matter considering its gravity.

"I would like to place some points. I appeal to the PM to recover Katchatheevu as it would offer relief to the fishermen of our state. I also urge for Tamil to be announced as the official language in Union govt offices and Madras HC, just like Hindi. TN has been raising its voice against NEET, I request the PM to look into the matter. I believe the Prime Minister will realise the gravity of this issue. I want you to extend your fullest co-operation and support to Tamil Nadu. We will extend a hand of friendship at the same time, raise our voice for a cause," Stalin said.

Image: ANI/ PTI