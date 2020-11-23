Tariq Anwar Concurs With Ghulam Nabi Azad, Says 'entire Congress Responsible For Downfall'

Amid the ongoing internal tussle among the Congress leaders over the party’s downfall in the recent Bihar elections, Tariq Anwar on Monday held the entire Congress leadership and its members responsible for the shortcomings. Accepting Ghulam Nabi Azad’s claim that ‘Congress was at its lowest,’ Anwar said that the party should collectively work on its drawbacks rather than blaming anyone in particular.

“Ghulam Nabi Azad is correct to an extent, but he is also responsible for the failure and so am I. If all the leaders acted responsibly, Congress would not have faced defeat in the elections,” Tariq Anwar said.

He further stated that speaking to the media and giving interviews about the party’s flaws creates a wrong picture in front of its workers, and such things should be avoided. The Congress leader implored his fellow members to understand their responsibilities, concentrate on the party's current situation and find ways to improve it in the future.

“We all have shortcomings and we should work upon them rather than blaming anyone in particular. The entire party, including its leadership and the karyakartas are responsible for its condition today. We must inform the Congress President about everything that is in favour of the party,” said Anwar.

'Congress is at its lowest'

Siding with veteran Congress leaders criticising their own party, Ghulam Nabi Azad had also underlined the need for elections to the Congress Working Committee and the president post on Sunday. Seeking major overhaul in the Congress' functioning, he said that the party must hold elections for its cadres from booth level till the national level. Seeking retrospection on Congress' performance in Madhya Pradesh and Bihar, he said that the leadership must take accountability as a connection was lost with the people. He also hit out at the party's 'young guard', accusing them operating in a 5-star culture.

In a recent TV interview, Kapil Sibal had said that people 'do not consider Congress to be an effective alternative' anymore. He questioned, "How can you be an effective Opposition when we don’t even have a full-time president for 18 months?" Similar remarks were made by Chidambaram as well, who said, the bypoll results in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka show that the Congress either has no organisational presence on the ground or has been weakened considerably."

These comments by the senior Congress leaders, however, met with the usual backlash by Gandhi loyalists like Adhir Ranjan Choudhary, Ashok Gehlot, Salman Khurshid and Harish Rawat. All leaders reposed their faith in Gandhis, saying 'Congress will overcome this slump'.

